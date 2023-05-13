Sweden's Loreen Makes Eurovision History After Her Song Tattoo Triumphs At Song Contest

Loreen performing her song Tattoo at the first Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday night

Swedish singer Loreen has made Eurovision history after triumphing at this year’s contest.

Loreen famously first won the competition back in 2012 with her signature song Euphoria, and made a return to the Eurovision this year with her offering Tattoo.

With her second Eurovision win, Loreen matches former Irish competitor Johnny Logan as the only entrant to win the song contest on more than one occasion.

Johnny first won Eurovision in 1980 with What’s Another Year, and later repeated the feat in 1987 with Hold Me Now. Five years after that, a song he’d written called Why Me? was the winning entry for Irish singer Linda Martin.

She went into the competition a firm favourite to win, and wound up leading the way during Saturday night’s final with 583 points.

Her nearest competition was Finland, whose song Cha Cha Cha finished in second place, with 526 points.

Meanwhile, it was not the strongest night for UK entrant Mae Muller in Liverpool, where the event was held on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Mae finished in second to last place after closing the show with her rendition of her entry I Wrote A Song.

Johnny Logan in 1987

Loreen’s win also means Sweden now matches Ireland as the country with the most Eurovision wins, with seven each.

Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will mark 50 years since Sweden’s first win, when ABBA stormed to victory with their hit Waterloo.

ABBA were Sweden's first Eurovision winners in 1974

Later Swedish winners included Herreys’ Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley, Carola’s Fångad Av En Stormvind, Charlotte Perelli’s Take Me To Your Heaven.

Måns Zelmerlöw was Sweden’s most recent winner after triumphing with his song Heroes.