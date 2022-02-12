Sweden's Hasselborg tops Canada's Jones in women's curling at Beijing Games

In this article:

BEIJING — Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Canada's Jennifer Jones 7-6 in women's curling on Saturday morning at the Beijing Games.

Hasselborg made a delicate split for three points in the fifth end for a lead she wouldn't relinquish.

Jones pulled closer after a raise-double in the eighth gave her a pair. She forced Hasselborg to draw the button for a single in the ninth.

Canada had a chance to win in the 10th end but could only score one point on a thin double attempt.

Sweden improved to 2-1 in round-robin play while Canada fell to 1-2.

Canada's Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Sweden's Niklas Edin later in the day.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press