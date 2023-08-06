Sweden vs USA live: Latest score and updates from the Women’s World Cup

Emily Sonnett of USA and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo compete for the ball in Melbourne - Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

10:43 AM BST

41 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

The US go short off the corner, but after a quick exchange of passes they work the ball to the back post.

Sweden scramble and manage to effect a block, but the the USA will feel they could have done more with the opportunity.

10:42 AM BST

41 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

The USA have grown into this game and are holding possession in the opposition half more and more.

Will they be able to capitalise before the half-time whistle? They have another corner to make an opening.

10:39 AM BST

39 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Almost an own goal!

Rodman finds space on the right hand corner of the box and the ball is played through to her.

She plays first time into a bunch of back-pedaling players, and it’s turned behind by the Swedish defender, angling dangerously close to the far post.

Another good opportunity for the US.

10:37 AM BST

37 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

It’s been a good period of possession for the US, and they will hope to capitalise.

They move the ball fluidly around the edge of the Sweden box, just looking for an opening.

Sullivan has been pulling the strings from the middle, always finding space to give herself time on the ball before spraying it out wide.

10:35 AM BST

34 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Great effort by Lindsey Horan!

The ball is whipped in from the corner and the US no.10 leaps high to head goalward, but the ball bounces off the top of the bar.

A huge opportunity for the USA, and the chances are adding up here.

10:33 AM BST

34 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

The US look to be finding a bit of joy when they come through the centre with both Rodman and Smith coming in off their wings.

This time, Rodman drives towards the right-hand byline and puts a cross in which is blocked. USA corner.

10:30 AM BST

29 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Dancing feet from Sophia Smith!

The lightning left winger takes on the Sweden defence inside the box, beating her defender before making the cross.

The Swedish defender sticks out a leg to block the ball, but these are good attacking signs for the US.

Right after, Sweden have the ball on the counter-attack and home in on the US box, but the ball is cut out and cleared.

10:28 AM BST

28 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Great effort from Rodman!

The tricky US attacker approaches the box from the right corner, taking on the Sweden full back and stealing half a yard.

She fires back across goal, but the shot is not well-angled enough to beat the Sweden keeper, and she palms the ball away.

Moments later, Rodman plays a neat one-two before letting fly, but this time the ball sails over the bar.,

She has definitely looked like the USA’s most dangerous player so far.

10:25 AM BST

24 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Sweden are looking to make use of their height advantage, hanging another ball - this time a free kick - into the US box.

This time it falls too short and is headed away.

A heavy challenge on Trinity Rodman leaves the American attacker on the floor and shaking out her wrist. She looks comfortable enough to play on though, and the US take the free-kick.

Trinity Rodman - Getty Images/Brad Smith

10:22 AM BST

22 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

An in-swinging keeper bends towards Alyssa Naeher’s crossbar. With huge pressure on the US keeper, she leaps high to bat the ball away.

The referee blows up for a free-kick to the USA for an infringement in the box.

10:21 AM BST

19 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

A glimmer of an opportunity on the break for Sweden as they dribble into the box and look to shoot.

In the end, the ball is cleared away by the US.

But sustained pressure gives Sweden their second corner, this one from the left-hand side.

10:19 AM BST

18 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Both Sweden and the USA have made fairly cagey starts, with both sides seemingly wary of bombing forward for fear of being caught on the counter-attack.

The Stars and Stripes are steadily playing themselves into the match and are retaining possession well.

Rodman gives the US their first opportunity on target from outside the box. She runs cross field to the right, beating one player before firing towards the middle of the goal. The ball is easily punched away by Sweden keeper Zecira Musovic.

10:11 AM BST

10 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

The first corner goes to Sweden who float one towards the back post, but the ball is punched clear by US keeper Alyssa Naeher.

10:08 AM BST

7 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

Sweden have had the best of the possession in these early stages.

They have passed the ball confidently and used their overlapping fullbacks well to get the ball wide and across into the box.

The US meanwhile will be looking to unlock Sweden’s defence by getting the ball to their dangerous attacking players in Alex Morgan and the exciting talent that is Sophia Smith.

10:02 AM BST

0 min: Sweden 0 USA 0

And we’re off!

There has been much talk about the US looking for a re-set in this game, so these early exchanges could provide an indication of a change of momentum for the Stars and Stripes.

10:00 AM BST

US players refuse to sing National Anthem

The United States women’s team have continued their ‘silent’ protest of the national anthem ahead of their Women’s World Cup last-16 match against Sweden it appeared that six players refused to sing.

It marks the fourth match in succession where some players had elected against singing the Star-Spangled Banner, though it remains unclear why a significant proportion of them are choosing to remain silent.

Several players did not sing before the games against Vietnam and Netherlands and Portugal, which has become one of the biggest talking points at this year’s World Cup, and it drew harsh criticism from US commentators who labelled it “embarrassing” and “disrespectful”.

Despite the protest, seven of the players had their hands on their hearts.

09:52 AM BST

US squad rotation

US coach Vlatko Andonovski has made two changes from the team that scraped a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Emily Sonnett and Trinity Rodman come in, replacing Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams.

Lavelle is suspended for this one after picking up a yellow card in the last group game.

09:50 AM BST

The teams

Sweden: 1-Zecira Musovic, 14-Nathalie Bjorn, 13-Amanda Ilestedt, 6-Magdalena Eriksson, 2-Jonna Andersson, 16-Filippa Angeldahl, 9-Kosovare Asllani (Capt.), 23-Elin Rubensson, 19-Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, 11-Stina Blackstenius, 18-Fridolina Rolfo

Substitutes: 12-Jennifer Falk, 21-Tove Enblom, 3-Linda Sembrant, 4-Stina Lennartsson, 5-Anna Sandberg, 7-Madelen Janogy, 8-Lina Hurtig, 10-Sofia Jakobsson, 15-Rebecka Blomqvist, 17-Caroline Seger, 20-Hanna Bennison, 22-Olivia Schough

USA: 1-Alyssa Naeher, 4-Naomi Girma, 8-Julie Ertz, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 13-Alex Morgan, 14-Emily Sonnett, 17-Andi Sullivan, 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Trinity Rodman, 23-Emily Fox

Substitutes: 2-Ashley Sanchez, 3-Sofia Huerta, 5-Kelley O’Hara, 6-Lynn Williams, 7-Alyssa Thompson, 9-Savannah DeMelo, 12-Alana Cook, 15-Megan Rapinoe, 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Aubrey Kingsbury, 22-Kristie Mewis

09:36 AM BST

When is kick off?

The game is due to get underway at 10am (BST).

09:30 AM BST

US Women's World Cup hopes on the line

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of today’s showdown between Sweden and the USA in the Women’s World Cup.

The US team’s World Cup hopes are on the line as the defending champions face a strong Sweden side in the last-16 in Melbourne.

Having topped their group at the last two World Cups, the Stars and Stripes find themselves in unfamiliar territory only scraping through Group E as runners-up.

The four-time champions avoided an early exit by the finest of margins when Portugal hit the post in stoppage time in their final group game, which ended a 0-0 draw.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side are under pressure after failing to win two World Cup group stage matches for the first time in their history, and face a Sweden side who eased into the last-16 with three wins out of three.

It has seemed at times that more attention has been paid to the US side’s political stance throughout the tournament, with many players refusing to sing the National Anthem, than has been paid to their football.

Despite the US’s lack-lustre performances, Andonovski said the criticism of the team was harsh, adding that the women’s soccer landscape has changed in recent years with teams closing the gap to the top.

“We want to (win) everything by five goals. Who doesn’t want to do that, right? But those results are gone,” he said.

For Sweden, the Americans are familiar foes but this marks the first time the two heavyweight sides, ranked number one and three in the world, face each other in the knockouts.

Last time these two sides met at a major tournament was in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago when Sweden defeated the USA 3-0 on their way to winning a silver medal.

However, coach Peter Gerhardsson said history would have no say on Sunday.

“You can talk about revenge or underdog mentality. For me, that’s not going to make the difference tomorrow. It’s the players who play,” Gerhardsson said.