Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Euro 2022 quarter-final as England find out opponents

The third quarter-final of Euro 2022 takes place this evening as Sweden take on Belgium at Leigh Sports Village with the victor guaranteed to play England in the semi-finals.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden had a slow start to their campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before squeezing past Switzerland 2-1 in the next group match. Unfortunately for Belgium, the Swedes found their best form against Portugal, triumphing 5-0 to ensure they finished top of Group C. Sweden now have designs on challenging for the title according to forward Fridolina Rolfö who said:

“We have come here saying that we want to go a long way and we need to show that too. We are expected to win this match; now we have to live up to that. We want to fight for the medals so we have to win this match and demonstrate what we can do.”

They are the favourites to advance past Belgium tonight but the Red Flames will be proud of their efforts having already matched their pre-tournament expectations. They came to the competition with hopes of making it out of a tricky group and reaching the knockout stages. Their campaign began with a 1-1 draw to Iceland, before impressing in the next match although they lost 2-1 to France. A crucial final group game saw them face Italy with the winner poised to finish second. Tine de Caigney’s second half goal was enough for the Red Flames to win 1-0 and book their place in the knockouts. Can they keep their run going this evening?

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-final to see who joins England and Germany in the next round:

Sweden vs Belgium

Kick off is at 8pm at Leigh Sports Village

Winner will face England in Tuesday’s semi-final

Sweden topped group C with Belgium second in Group D

Early team news for Belgium

18:18 , Michael Jones

Amber Tysiak will return - likely to the substitutes’ bench - after serving a one-match suspension.

The Red Flames may name an unchanged line-up, which would see Hannah Eurlings continue up front after making her first start of the tournament in the win over Italy.

How can I watch?

18:12 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 22nd July at Leigh Sports Village.

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 7:30pm and can also be viewed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Rolfö on Sweden’s ‘favourites’ tag

18:06 , Michael Jones

Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfö believes that her team can go far in Euro 2022 and possibly win the whole competition after they grew into the group stages to finish top of Group C.

They are the heavy favourites to win tonight’s quarter-final but Rolfö does not think that brings any added pressure to the team.

“[Being favourites is] something we have to learn how to handle.” she said, “We have come here saying that we want to go a long way and we need to show that too.

“We are expected to win this match; now we have to live up to that. We want to fight for the medals so we have to win this match and demonstrate what we can do.”

Early team news for Sweden

18:00 , Michael Jones

Sweden defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for tonight’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Belgium after both players tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Veteran midfielder Caroline Seger, Sweden’s most-capped player, has been out with a heel injury, but could return for Friday’s game and Jonna Andersson missed Thursday’s training session with mild cold symptoms.

Sweden vs Belgium

17:51 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the third quarter-final from the Women’s European Championship as Sweden take on Belgium.

The match gets underway at 8pm at Leight Sports Village with Sweden the favourites to progress to the next round. Belgium have already played a vital game in this tournament though. They had to defeat Italy on the final matchday of the group stages to make it this far and will be prepared to throw everything at the Swedes this evening.

A semi-final place awaits the winner who will face Sarina Wiegman’s England on Tuesday after they progress through their own last-eight fixture with a 2-1 victory over Spain.