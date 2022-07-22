Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Latest score and updates from Euro 2022 quarter-final as England find out opponents

Michael Jones
·11 min read

The third quarter-final of Euro 2022 takes place this evening as Sweden take on Belgium at Leigh Sports Village with the victor guaranteed to play England in the semi-finals.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden had a slow start to their campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before squeezing past Switzerland 2-1 in the next group match. Unfortunately for Belgium, the Swedes found their best form against Portugal, triumphing 5-0 to ensure they finished top of Group C. Sweden now have designs on challenging for the title according to forward Fridolina Rolfö who said:

“We have come here saying that we want to go a long way and we need to show that too. We are expected to win this match; now we have to live up to that. We want to fight for the medals so we have to win this match and demonstrate what we can do.”

They are the favourites to advance past Belgium tonight but the Red Flames will be proud of their efforts having already matched their pre-tournament expectations. They came to the competition with hopes of making it out of a tricky group and reaching the knockout stages. Their campaign began with a 1-1 draw to Iceland, before impressing in the next match although they lost 2-1 to France. A crucial final group game saw them face Italy with the winner poised to finish second. Tine de Caigny’s second half goal was enough for the Red Flames to win 1-0 and book their place in the knockouts. Can they keep their run going this evening?

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-final to see who joins England and Germany in the next round:

Sweden vs Belgium

  • Kick off is at 8pm at Leigh Sports Village

  • Winner will face England in Tuesday’s semi-final

  • Sweden topped group C with Belgium second in Group D

  • Sweden XI: Lindahl, Ilestedt, Sembrant, Nilden, Eriksson, Angeldal, Asllani, Bjorn, Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfo

  • Belgium XI: Evrard, Deloose, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens, Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Cayman, De Caigny, Wullaert

Pre-match thoughts of Sweden boss

19:42 , Michael Jones

“Belgium are a well organised team both defensively and offensively.” said Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden’s head coach.

“They are maybe the team of all the ones that we are going to meet that are most like a league [club] team, because you can see that they have spent a lot of time together.

“I hope we can continue with the things we’ve done. We have done very well defensively in all three games but the attacking play didn’t click as much until we played against Portugal. Hopefully we can keep working on that.”

Players to watch: Tine De Caigny

19:36 , Michael Jones

The 25-year-old struck the winner in the Matchday 3 success against Italy to secure only the Red Flames’ second Euros victory.

She is the only Belgian to have played every minute in both their Euro 2017 and 2022 group stage campaigns.

De Caigny was the top scorer overall in qualifying for Euro 2022, hitting 12 goals in her seven appearances, eight of them coming against Lithuania – five in a 6-0 home victory and three more away (9-0).

She has continued that form into the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, striking ten times in her eight outings including a hat-trick in a 19-0 win against Armenia on 25 November.

(EPA)
(EPA)

Players to watch: Stina Blackstenius

19:30 , Michael Jones

The 26-year-old Swede registered six attempts on target in the 2022 group stage with no player managing more.

Her goal in added time against Portugal on Matchday 3 was the Arsenal striker’s third in her five starts at the Euros.

Blackstenius struck in Sweden’s quarter-final ties at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic tournaments, and the 2019 World Cup.

The forward was the leading scorer with six goals as Sweden won the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship in 2015.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Sweden vs Belgium

19:24 , Michael Jones

They come into the game as underdogs but can Belgium shock Sweden tonight and set up a semi-final with England?

Austria coach says England and Germany ‘pretty much on the same level’

19:18 , Michael Jones

Austria coach Irene Fuhmann believes there is little to choose between England and Germany at the Women’s Euro 2022.

Fuhmann’s side were beaten 2-0 by the Germans, although the result was only secured after Alexandra Popp capitalised on a 90th-minute error by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to add to Lina Magull’s first-half goal.

The eight-time winners are the second team into the semi-finals after hosts England but Austria’s coach cannot choose between the two as favourites.

Austria coach says England and Germany ‘pretty much on the same level’

Sweden vs Belgium

19:12 , Michael Jones

These sides have been paired together for the first time in nearly 13 years.

Sweden recorded a 4-1 away win in the last encounter, a qualifier for the 2011 Women’s World Cup in Leuven in October 2009

They had won 2-1 in Gothenburg a month earlier with current Blågult attacker Kosovare Asllani opening the scoring and Sweden have won all four meetings with the Red Flames, scoring 13 goals, conceding just three.

‘Well-coached’ Belgium could cause upset

19:06 , Michael Jones

Swedish defender, Magdalena Eriksson says that Belgium have a ‘clear ethos’ and are ‘well-coached’ which could cause some problems this evening if they are underestimated.

“Belgium seem like a very well-coached team.” she said, “They played like a team and through every third of the pitch you can see they have a clear ethos.

“Even when they played Italy, who were higher-ranked, you could see that they had their idea and they went with it. They really look like a strong group.”

Swedish fans arrive at Leigh Sports Village

19:00 , Michael Jones

I think the Sweden supporters might be up for this one tonight.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(PA)
(PA)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Belgium’s Euros history

18:54 , Michael Jones

Belgium made their major tournament debut at Euro 2017, finishing third in Group A behind eventual winners the Netherlands and Denmark, who would also reach the final. The Red Flames’ sole win came on Matchday 2, with Ives Serneels’ side earning a 2-0 success against Norway in Breda.

The Red Flames secured their place at only their second Euros by winning Group H in qualifying thanks to seven victories in their eight matches. The exception was a 2-1 loss to eventual runners-up Switzerland in Thun in September 2020.

Belgium have advanced to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history, overtaking Iceland to take second place in Group D on Matchday 3 courtesy of a 1-0 win against Italy.

The Red Flames had drawn 1-1 with Iceland in their group opener before a 2-1 defeat to section winners France.

Sweden vs Belgium: Line-ups

18:50 , Michael Jones

Sweden XI: Lindahl, Ilestedt, Sembrant, Nilden, Eriksson, Angeldal, Asllani, Bjorn, Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfo

Belgium XI: Evrard, Deloose, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens, Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Cayman, De Caigny, Wullaert

Sweden’s Euros history

18:42 , Michael Jones

Sweden are searching for a first continental title since 1984 and will take on Belgium for the first time at a major tournament in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Euro 2022.

They topped Group C with seven points, finishing first on goal difference ahead of the Netherlands. The Blågult recorded victories over Switzerland (2-1) and Portugal (5-0) after 1-1 a Matchday 1 draw with the Oranje.

Sweden’s qualification ensured they have reached at least the last eight of this tournament in all 11 of their appearances, and have won their group four times.

The Swedish team talk Belgium

18:36 , Michael Jones

Belgium are into the knockout stages of the Women’s European Championship for the first time in only their second appearance at the tournament but they face a difficult match against Sweden to progress.

"Their result against France was very impressive," Sweden midfielder Nathalie Bjorn said. "We have had trouble in the past unlocking defences that play deep so we’re going to have to see how the game develops. It’s a tough team to face and they’re very compact."

Sweden assistant coach, Magnus Wikman, added: “Belgium are relatively good at everything and maybe that will mean this match has more flow than our previous ones.”

Germany reach Euro 2022 semi-finals with hard-fought win over plucky Austria

18:30 , Michael Jones

England were the first side to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022 after they snuck past Spain in extra-time on Wednesday night before they were joined last night by Germany.

At the end of a fierce and brutal contest, Alexandra Popp typified Germany’s fight. The striker’s goal to seal her country’s 2-0 win over Austria will not make any highlight reels at the end of Euro 2022, but her perseverance in charging down goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger represents the sort of relentless, suffocating power that could carry Germany to yet another European title this summer.

Germany rode their luck at times – with Austria hitting the post twice as well as the crossbar – and faced spells of significant pressure in Brentford.

Their response was unwavering and controlled, strangling any last fight out of Austria to advance to the semi-finals. Quite simply, after failing to reach this stage last time out, the eight-time champions are back to where they expect to be.

Germany reach Euro 2022 semi-finals with hard-fought win over plucky Austria

‘We have reached our goal but will go for it against Sweden’ says Wullaert

18:24 , Michael Jones

This has already been a good tournament for Belgium whose goal before the start of Euro 2022 was to reach the knockout stages and make it out of a group containing, Iceland, Italy and France.

They achieved their aim on the final matchday of the group stages and forward Tessa Wullaert says that the Red Flames will do their best to get further into the competition.

“We have reached our goal, but we will go for it 100% against Sweden.” sahe said, “We have had one day less than Sweden day to recover, so it is important to rest well.

“We don’t have much to lose, but we’re certainly not going to make it easy for them. We have to prove to ourselves what we can do. We’ll see where that takes us.”

Early team news for Belgium

18:18 , Michael Jones

Amber Tysiak will return - likely to the substitutes’ bench - after serving a one-match suspension.

The Red Flames may name an unchanged line-up, which would see Hannah Eurlings continue up front after making her first start of the tournament in the win over Italy.

How can I watch?

18:12 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 22nd July at Leigh Sports Village.

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 7:30pm and can also be viewed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Rolfö on Sweden’s ‘favourites’ tag

18:06 , Michael Jones

Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfö believes that her team can go far in Euro 2022 and possibly win the whole competition after they grew into the group stages to finish top of Group C.

They are the heavy favourites to win tonight’s quarter-final but Rolfö does not think that brings any added pressure to the team.

“[Being favourites is] something we have to learn how to handle.” she said, “We have come here saying that we want to go a long way and we need to show that too.

“We are expected to win this match; now we have to live up to that. We want to fight for the medals so we have to win this match and demonstrate what we can do.”

Early team news for Sweden

18:00 , Michael Jones

Sweden defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for tonight’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Belgium after both players tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Veteran midfielder Caroline Seger, Sweden’s most-capped player, has been out with a heel injury, but could return for Friday’s game and Jonna Andersson missed Thursday’s training session with mild cold symptoms.

Sweden vs Belgium

17:51 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the third quarter-final from the Women’s European Championship as Sweden take on Belgium.

The match gets underway at 8pm at Leight Sports Village with Sweden the favourites to progress to the next round. Belgium have already played a vital game in this tournament though. They had to defeat Italy on the final matchday of the group stages to make it this far and will be prepared to throw everything at the Swedes this evening.

A semi-final place awaits the winner who will face Sarina Wiegman’s England on Tuesday after they progress through their own last-eight fixture with a 2-1 victory over Spain.

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your