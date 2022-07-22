Sweden vs Belgium live: Score and latest updates from Euro 2022 quarter-final

sweden vs belgium live score euro 2022 quarter-final latest updates - Getty images

Match kicks off at 8pm; live on BBC Two

Winner of tonight's match will play England in Tuesday's semi-final

Singers or footballers?

Great singing from both teams as the national anthems play.

Sweden fans impress

Sweden fans sure do love their face paint and fancy dress! It looks like their is a yellow carnival going on in the crowd.

Sweden fans show their support outside the stadium - Getty images

Countdown to kick off

With 10 minutes to go we recap the teams group stage journeys. It is clear Belgium are proud to be here.

This team have not faced each other since 2009 and Sweden have won all four of their past meetings.

England will keep close eyes...

England will be watching this game intently to suss out their semi-final competitors. Sweden are the highest ranking team so I am sure they will be rooting for Belgium to pull it out the bag.

While they may seem the easier opposition they are not to be underestimated.

BBC Coverage underway

Tonight's studio team is made up of Reshmin Chowdhury, England legend's Kelly Smith and Anita Asante and Arsenal women's manager Jonas Eidevall.

Pre match thoughts from the teams

Magdalena Eriksson respects the Belgium team, speaking before the match she said:

“Belgium seem like a very well-coached team. They played like a team and through every third of the pitch you can see they have a clear ethos. Even when they played Italy, who were higher-ranked, you could see that they had their idea and they went with it. They really look like a strong group." -Magdalena Eriksson

Belgium are ready to fight for semi-final spot:

“We see this game as a game that we can win and we showed already against France that we can react. Our main goal was the quarter-finals but that does not mean we are not going for the win against Sweden” said Justine Vanhaevermaet.

News From The Netherlands Camp...

Vivianne Miedema could be fit for Saturday's Euro 2022 quarter-final against France after manager Mark Parsons revealed "things are going well".

Arsenal striker Miedema, who is her country's record scorer with 94 goals in 112 caps, missed the group-stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland following a positive Covid-19 test.

The 26-year-old has returned to training ahead of the last-eight showdown in Rotherham and will continue to be assessed.

Viviane Miedema of Netherlands during celebrates after scoring - Getty Images

Belgium make history with tonight being their first quarter-final ever

This Euro's is their second major tournament ever and Belgium have made their mark surpassing all expectations to get to this stage!

Belgium players run during the warm up before the Women Euro 2022 quarter final - AP Photo

Fan Cam

Sweden fans cheer ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter final football match between Sweden and Belgium - Getty Images

Team News

Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden inspects the pitch - Getty images

Sweden's Hanna Glas and Emma Coolberg miss out on tonight's quarter-final due to having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Sembrant comes in to replace Glass and Nilden replaces Andersson all in the back row.

Captain Caroline Seger is back on the bench after missing out on the last game due to a heel injury. This will be her 233rd cap tonight if she makes an appearance, more than any other European player.

Belgium have made three changes Deloose, De Neve, Minnaert all in the starting eleven with Vangheluwe, Dohnt and Eurlings residing to the bench.

They have also rearranged their formation with Biesmans coming into the midfield and De Caigny moving up front.

Tonight's line ups

Sweden: Lindahl, Ilestedt, Sembrant, Eriksson, Nildén, Angeldahl, Asllani1, Björn, Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfö

Belgium: Evrard, Deloose, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens, Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Cayman, De Caigny, Wullaert

Welcome to tonight's semi-final...

Tonight, we move up north to where Sweden meet Belgium as they battle it out for one of the remaining precious semi-final spots. Despite being dubbed favourites to win, Sweden have not taken home a European title since 1984. Peter Gerhardsson’s side are the highest-ranking team at the championship and hope to continue their run of 15 games unbeaten, with their last defeat at the Tokyo Olympic final last year by Canada on penalties.

Ives Serneels’ Belgium side have succeeded their target of reaching the quarter-finals even with their slow start to the group games. The side won a point in a close match-up against Iceland before suffering a close defeat to France. Their 1-0 win against Italy has been the highlight of the campaign earning them a one point advantage to progress to the knock-out stages.

Sweden topped Group C on goal difference, giving them the edge over The Netherlands who took second place. Their squad beams of experience and quality, Hedvig Lindhal is the most senior player of the tournament at 39 but her age is nothing on her goalkeeping abilities. Captain Caroline Seger is European’s most capped football player of all-time and could return to the grass tonight after missing Sweden’s 5-0 thrashing over Portugal with a heel injury. She resumed training on Wednesday and Peter Gerhardsson will be keen to play his most experienced player if she is deemed fit enough.

The sides have met four times before their quarter-final match-up tonight, with all of the stats going in Sweden’s favour as their record is squeaky clean against Ives Serneels’ side. Relatively new to the tournament scene, Belgium are keen to make their mark on the major stage and will have to pull out all the stops tonight if they are to prevent Sweden from claiming their semi-final spot.

Team news coming up.....