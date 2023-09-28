Sweden reports highest number of monthly fatal shootings since records began

Photograph: Anders Wiklund/EPA

September has become the worst month for shooting deaths in Sweden since records began in 2016, after two people died in separate shootings on Wednesday night, bringing the monthly total to 11.

Another person died on Thursday morning after a bomb blast.

The country has been rocked by a deadly wave of shootings and explosions in recent weeks – many suspected to be linked to a split within the Foxtrot gang.

In the first of the shootings on Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was killed in the early evening at a busy sports ground in the south-west Stockholm suburb of Mälarhöjden, where children and young people were training. At about midnight a second man was shot dead in Jordbro, just south of Stockholm.

A 25-year-old woman then died in hospital from injuries sustained when a bomb went off in Storvreta, outside Uppsala, a university city north of the capital, on Thursday. The blast, which damaged five houses, is being treated by the police as a murder. Swedish media said the woman who died was probably not the target.

Three people have been detained on suspicion of complicity in the Jordbro shooting, and two have been arrested over the Uppsala explosion, which was so violent that the facades of two houses were blown away.

A police spokesperson for Mitt, which covers Uppsala, said police were frantically working to investigate and stop new acts of violence. “It’s not a fun morning to wake up to,” Magnus Jansson Klarin told the broadcaster SVT. “From the police’s side, it is important to continue and do everything we can to prevent events like this with very disastrous consequences.”

For several years Sweden has been in the grip of a conflict between gangs fighting over arms and drug trafficking, involving firearms and explosive devices. Much of the violence is thought to be directed at relatives of people in criminal networks.

Keeping track of everyone was impossible, said Jansson Klarin. “There are a lot of relatives. We know that some people have left and gone to safety at new addresses … it is a very strained situation,” he added.

Sweden’s centre-right government has been tightening laws to tackle gang-related crime, while the head of Sweden’s police has said that warring gangs have brought an “unprecedented” wave of violence to the country.

In 2022, there were 391 shootings in Sweden, 62 of which were fatal, while 45 people were killed by gunfire the previous year.