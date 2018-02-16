Sweden holds off Germany 1-0 in Olympic early round game

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Viktor Stalberg scored on a near-breakaway early in the first period to lead Sweden past Germany 1-0 on Friday night in a preliminary round game at the Winter Olympics.

Patrik Zackrisson found a streaking Stalberg with a clearing pass and the 32-year-old veteran of eight NHL seasons rocketed the puck over the stick of German goalie Timo Pielmeier just 2 minutes into the game.

The game was chippy at times, with a scrum in front of the benches at the end of the first period. Both goaltenders dodged close calls throughout and the hard-luck Germans found the post on multiple shots, with another clanging off the crossbar early in the second period before falling harmlessly to the ice in front of the net. Germany outshot Sweden 28-26 but couldn't get one past Jhonas Enroth.

Germany went 0 for 5 on the power play and Sweden was 0 for 3.

Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, projected by many to be the top NHL draft pick later this year, saw his first playing time after being a healthy scratch in Sweden's opener. He ended up with 4:36 in ice time, none of it in the third period..

Sweden (2-0) will face Finland (2-0) in a Group C showdown on Sunday. Germany will play Norway in a matchup of two teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

___

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

The Associated Press