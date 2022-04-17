Sweden hit by fourth day of unrest over planned Quran burnings

Clashes sparked on Thursday (TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima)

Clashes have taken place yet again across several Swedish cities following threats to burn the Quran by a far-right group.

Local media reported three people were injured in the eastern city of Norrkoping after police were forced to fire waring shots at rioters.

Several vehicles were also set on fire and up to 17 people were arrested following clashes with police, the BBC reports.

Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, who leads the Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, said he had burnt the Islamic holy text and would do so again with further events across the country.

Unrest sparked on Thursday following the threat and continued on both Friday and Saturday in the cities of Stockholm, Linköping and Norrkoping.

Paludan had threatened to hold an event in Norrkoping on Sunday but did not show up after claiming Swedish authorities could not “protect themselves or me” on his Facebook page.

Video also emerged of protesters throwing stones at police and rioters burning cars in Orebro.

Riots have occurred across the country since Thursday (TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima)

At least 16 police officers were injured over the three days, while several vehicles were set alight on on the southern city of Malmo on Saturday.

Counter groups also clashed with Stram Kurs, where approximately 100 people threw stones and set cars on fire in Landskrona.

Sweden’s national police chief, Anders Thornberg said he had never seen such violence before.

He said: “We have seen violent riots before. But this is something else.”

The Iranian and Iraqi government both summoned Swedish envoys to protest against the burning of the religious book.