Sweden's Hasselborg tops Ottawa's Homan 6-2 in six ends at Champions Cup

CALGARY — Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Ottawa's Rachel Homan 6-2 in six ends on Thursday in the ninth draw of the Champions Cup, the final stop on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Hasselborg (2-1) opened with the hammer and quickly earned two points. Homan, who represented Canada at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, had to draw for a single in the second and Hasselborg was also held to one in the third.

Homan (1-2) was heavy on the draw in the fourth and Hasselborg stole two points for a 5-1 lead.

Homan could only score one in the sixth end, leading to handshakes.

In other Draw 9 action, Calgary’s Chelsea Carey beat Delia DeJong of Grande Prairie, Alta., 8-7.

Carey climbed to a 2-1 record while DeJong has wrapped up her round-robin with a 2-2 record and will have to see if she advances to the playoff rounds.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni qualified for the playoffs after climbing to a 3-0 record with a 6-4 victory over Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson (2-1).

Scotland's Eve Muirhead (3-0) also clinched a playoff spot with an 8-3 decision over Alina Paetz of Switzerland (1-2).

In Thursday night's only men's match, Mike McEwen topped Jason Gunnlaugson 5-3 in an all-Winnipeg team contest. Both teams are 2-1.

The Canadian Press