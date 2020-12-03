Cosy Sweaters For Women And Men To Keep You Warm Through The Canadian Winter

We’re headed into an unprecedented winter, and Canadians can go one of two ways: embrace the cold and stock up on winter gear, or stay inside and find new ways to keep ourselves entertained as we ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you’re the outdoors type, or you prefer snuggling up on the couch with a tea and a good book, you’re going to want to be wearing a comfy sweater to get you through the holidays.

So, in the spirit of trying to keep everyone as comfortable as possible, we rounded up some of our favourite sweaters for women and men from Canadian retailers to keep us cosy no matter what.

Check out the cosiest sweaters in our slideshow and get the full details below.

The mental health consequences of isolation due to the pandemic are real, but this cute unisex sweater makes us realize it’s OK to be alone now and then.

Get it at Secret Planet.

While we won’t be able to see the Raptors play in Toronto anytime soon, we can still cheer them on from inside our homes in this adorable unisex “Clumsy Raptor” sweatshirt.

Get it at Crywolf.

This oversize sweater comes in a beautiful moss green colour and features a cowl neck (perfect for keeping you warm outside), loose sleeves, and a long length that’s great for wearing with leggings. Bonus: it’s ethically made in Canada.

Get it at The Right Side Boutique.

We can picture ourselves roaming those famous green Irish hills in this super warm sweater, made in Dublin, Ireland. Made of 95 per cent wool and 5 per cent cashmere, you’re never going to want to take this cosy sweater off.

Get it at Irish Design House.

We want to wrap ourselves up in this cardigan and down a hot chocolate (with marshmallows, of course) while re-watching “The Crown.” It’s perfect for lounging at home, and stylish enough to wear at the office, if you have an office to return to.

Get it at Roots.

This stretch knit semi-fitted crewneck is perfect for wearing during the holidays thanks to its cute star that’s too big to miss. Now excuse us while we feast on shortbread and sing Christmas carols.

Get it at Reitmans.

This unisex ribbed crewneck makes us feel pretty proud to be Canadian. There’s nowhere else we’d rather be!

Get it at The Peace Collective.

Sweatshirts just levelled up with this gorgeous number, featuring blouson sleeves and an oversize turtleneck. Comfy enough to wear at home, tailored enough to wear to a fancy Zoom holiday party.

Get it at Crying Out Loud.

This cropped hoodie just screams that it wants to be worn while you do a Beyonce cardio workout at home.

Get it at Wanuskewin Gift Shop.

We want to live in this heavyweight cotton sweater. We’ll wear it when we’re binging “Grey’s Anatomy,” walking our dog, and while we’re sleeping.

Get it at Adidem Asterisks.

This cute sweater is business at the front (perfect for those Zoom meetings) and party at the back with gorgeous floral elbow patches.

Get it at Copious.

We need at least one sweater that’s not black or grey, and this leopard-print one with the cutest puff shoulders fits the bill perfectly.

Get it at Dotty.

The 2020-2021 hockey season hasn’t started yet, but when it does you’ll be prepared with this cute Hockey Night in Canada sweater.

Get it at Drake General Store.

This mockneck sweater will keep you toasty warm when you’re battling frigid temperatures, and the zipper will allow you to adjust your comfort level when you’re indoors.

Get it at Hudson’s Bay.

This unisex oversized sweater will quickly become your go-to-piece thanks to its gender-neutral colour way and its super soft Egyptian cotton.

Get it at Goodee.

