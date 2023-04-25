Sweat is no match for these deodorant antiperspirants from Dove, Degree and more

Sweat is no match for these deodorant antiperspirants from Dove, Secret and more

When you’re going about your daily activities, the last thing you want to deal with is damp, sweaty armpits. With a deodorant-antiperspirant, however, the chances of experiencing this conundrum are slim, given that they’re designed to stop underarm wetness and unwanted body odor in the first place. To keep you and your armpits damp-free no matter the season or activity, consider reaching for one of these bestselling deodorant-antiperspirants, which reviewers claim leave their underarms staying fresh all day long.

1. Vanicream Aluminum-Free Gel Deodorant

Try the Vanicream Aluminum-Free Gel Deodorant if your skin is prone to irritation.

Sensitive underarms will be happy to hear that deodorant-antiperspirant heaven really is a place on Earth in the form of the Vanicream Aluminum-Free Gel Deodorant. According to the brand, this balm-based formula is free of several ingredients that commonly cause irritation, including fragrance, ethanol, essential oils and gluten. Furthermore, it guarantees users 24 hours without breaking a sweat thanks to aluminum zirconium trichlorohydrex gly, the ingredient that’s responsible for plugging sweat ducts to keep your pits dry.

"For having all the skin allergies I have, this has been my favorite anti-perspirant," one Amazon reviewer says. "A solid—which has always been my favorite—and no irritations at all. And it does the job all day long. Highly recommend if you have skin allergies."

2. Clinique Antiperspirant-Deodorant Roll-On

Do you feel rushed to get out the door in the morning? The Clinique Antiperspirant-Deodorant Roll-On guarantees a fast-drying, "non-staining" formula that won’t have you fanning your armpits or reaching for a new shirt post-application. Other than "quickly," the brand doesn’t say exactly how long the drying process takes, so make sure your pits feel dry to the touch if you want to be very cautious. Aluminum chlorohydrate is responsible for keeping underarm dampness at bay.

"This is a great product," one reviewer declares. "Rolls on nicely and dries quickly. It doesn't have a scent. It definitely keeps me dry and fresh all day."

3. Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant

Dress your underarms in a delightful scent with the Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant.

It’s not often that you come across a deodorant-antiperspirant that counts itself as a perfume, and the Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant proves that two things are really better than one. This deodorant-perfume hybrid features notes of lily of the valley, Moroccan jasmine and sandalwood to create a "warm and spicy floral" scent. Meanwhile, aluminum zirconium does the job of preventing sweat.

"This smells heavenly," an Ulta customer proclaims. "You do not need a whole lot. There is absolutely no odor and no sweat to embarrass me. I highly recommend this deodorant. It's well worth the money."

4. Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray

Keep your underarms and clothes looking fresh with the Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray.

Everyone's endured using a deodorant that leaves its mark on our clothes—typically in the form of white residue. Dove’s Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray claims to make this unwanted result a thing of the past, as it’s been "proven to leave no white marks on 100 colors of clothing," according to the brand. This deodorant-antiperspirant mist dries as soon as it hits the skin and promises to leave your underarms sweat and odor-free for up to 48 hours. Pits are also left smelling fresh thanks to notes of pineapple, freesia, waterlily and rose. You can thank aluminum chlorohydrate for zapping moisture.

"I love it," one Amazon reviewer exclaims. "Will be buying more. It smells great and not overwhelming. I tend to sweat a lot, and this spray has really held up. I highly recommend."

5. Tom's of Maine Antiperspirant Deodorant

Experience fresh, itch-free underarms with the Tom’s of Maine Antiperspirant Deodorant.

Deodorant-antiperspirants, like any skincare product, can cause irritation in the form of redness or itching, but Tom’s of Maine Antiperspirant Deodorant claims to not back down on comfort. Its formula asserts to prevent odor and sweat from forming for up to 48 hours. Aluminum chlorohydrate minimizes sweat and palm kernel oil keeps skin hydrated. This deodorant specifically shrouds underarms in a coconut and lavender scent.

"I have been using [this deodorant] for two years now," an Amazon customer says. "Works great with sensitive skin. My previous deodorants, after years of using the same brand, started to make me super itchy. Once I started using this, the itching stopped. Great scent and no bad smells on me after sweating on a long hot day."

6. Degree Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Deodorant

Combat excess sweat with the Degree Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Deodorant for Excessive Armpit Sweating.

Some sweat more than others, and if you fall into the constantly-damp camp, the Degree Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Deodorant for Excessive Armpit Sweating may be the answer to your woes. Whether you’re on a day-long hike or simply taking a walk around the block, this deodorant-antiperspirant avows to stop sweat and stench from creeping up for a total of 72 hours with the inclusion of aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly.

"My favorite deodorant," an Amazon customer shares. "As someone who sweats a bit more than the average person, I used to struggle with normal deodorants. I've been using this for three years now—at least—and I've never been disappointed. It really helps me with my excessive sweating—tones it down better than other deodorants—and it keeps me smelling fresh and clean for much longer than advertised!"

7. Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream

Venture off from traditional deodorant-antiperspirants with the Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream.

Kiehl’s is giving deodorant-antiperspirants a whole new look with its Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant & Deodorant Cream. It comes with an "ergonomic applicator" that helps to distribute the product without a fuss on the underarms, shielding the skin from sweat and odor for up to 24 hours. Aluminum chlorohydrate diminishes moisture from forming while witch hazel soothes the skin.

"This is the best antiperspirant/deodorant ever," one Neiman Marcus customer exclaims. "I've been using this product daily for over 20 years, and I've always lived in very hot and humid climates and this product works very well. I won't use any other brand of antiperspirant/deodorant because this product does the job so well in keeping underarms dry and without order. Also, another wonderful thing about his product is that it never stains clothing or leaves any kind of residue on all kinds of fabrics! I even used it with formal clothing that is made of silk, satin and other materials that are known to easily get stained. This product never stained or left residue on any kind of fabric/material. Just make sure it you give it time to absorb into your skin and dry before you get dressed...

