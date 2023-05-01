I Swear by This Genius $17 Tool That’s Designed to Dust Under and Around Your Appliances

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Did I mention it’s washable?

Real Simple / Marcus Millan

I am very good at procrastinating cleaning tasks, especially dusting in tricky places, like on top of and under the fridge, toaster, blender base, coffee table, and more. But thanks to this handy, ergonomic tool, this particular chore is no longer one I put off for weeks (months) at a time.

The OXO Good Grips Under Appliance Microfiber Duster makes easy work out of crouching into awkward corners and liberating dust and debris from above your fridge, beneath your oven, and the like. Personally, I love that this savvily designed duster bends to clean under furniture and appliances and in between tight, hard-to-reach spaces (like that sliver of space between your fridge and the wall, or around your trash bin).

Amazon

To buy: $17; amazon.com.



Crafted with two types of microfiber, the duster features long fluffy strands for effective cleaning and a comfy, non-slip grip so you can hold onto the tool easily as you clean. Best of all, the removable microfiber duster catches dust effectively without the need for more cleaning chemicals—and you can wash the cloth cover in cold water in the washing machine between uses. But if you do need to replace the cover, you can purchase a refill at Amazon, too.

Another perk? The large size (it’s 33.5 inches long) of this cleaning accessory means you can clean bigger surfaces like blinds or a shelf on a coffee table swiftly. After my apartment recently endured smoke damage from a restaurant fire below, this tool really came in handy for getting rid of soot everywhere from the bathroom vanity cabinet to random crevices behind desk lamps. It was so helpful that we could just plop the fabric duster in the wash when it was time to get it clean and embark on round two of cleaning. Without this oversized under appliance duster, I’d probably still be on my hands and knees cleaning.

Story continues

Related:13 Places You're Forgetting to Dust in Your Home—but Need to ASAP

I’m not the only fan, either—the duster has earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and nearly 500 rave reviews.

“[It’s] so great to clean under a refrigerator, cabinets, and washer and dryer without having to move them,” wrote one customer, adding that they also find the OXO duster to be helpful in removing dust that sticks on the walls, on shelving units, and the back of furniture.

Another shopper called the duster a “helping hand,” echoing that it’s a “great tool when you don't want to or can't move appliances or furniture. A third reviewer said the duster “works like magic to clean everything out and the debris sticks to the duster making it super easy to use,” adding, “It just blows me away how efficient it is.” Key takeaway: “Don't hesitate to buy!”

To that, I’ll add, don’t hesitate to buy two—or at least an additional cover—because you’re going to love this so much you’ll want an extra one on hand for when the removable cover is in the wash. Powering through your Sunday afternoon cleaning to-do list has never been easier.

Shop the OXO Good Grips Under Appliance Microfiber Duster for just $17 at Amazon.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.