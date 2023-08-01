Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

FILE - Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman, left, pushes Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, right, away during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season, the team announced. A judge passed down his ruling Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 after a hearing Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season, the team announced.

The ruling was handed down Tuesday after Swayman and the team had a hearing Sunday. The Bruins chose a one-year contract instead of two.

Swayman, 24, is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. The two shared the William Jennings Trophy this past season for leading the NHL in goals-against average, as the Bruins set league records for wins and points.

Swayman became the second goalie this offseason to reach an arbitration hearing. Toronto's Ilya Samsonov was the first and was awarded $3.55 million on a one-year deal.

The Bruins avoided arbitration with depth forward Trent Frederic, signing him to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million. Frederic, 25, will count $2.3 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

Swayman and Frederic are two young players staying with Boston, in the aftermath of longtime center Patrice Bergeron announcing his retirement.

