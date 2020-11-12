SWAT star discusses big season 4 change and reason behind it

From Digital Spy

SWAT season 4 spoilers follow.

SWAT star Shemar Moore has opened up about the powerful exploration of racial divisions within the police in season four's premiere episode.

The new season debuted on CBS in the US on Wednesday night (November 11) in a unique episode that flashed between the Black Lives Matter struggle of the present day and the Los Angeles riots in 1992.

Hondo (Moore) and his father, Daniel Sr, grappled with the past as they reflected on the injustice the African-American community faced in Los Angeles both after the Rodney King verdict – events now all too resonant following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

View photos Photo credit: Sony - CBS More

"The final episode [of season 3] kind of felt like a finale in itself and it was also a story that was already hinting at the riots of the next show," Moore explained to Digital Spy exclusively. "So it just was sadly a perfect storm with what happened with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and others.

"When all the social and racial injustices happened and literally while we were in break and we were all in lockdown here in Los Angeles and around the world, we were all in lockdown, the day that George Floyd lost his life obviously it was a sad day.

"It was a painful day. I don't care what colour you are or where you're from, just humanity-wise you could see the wrong in that. So I immediately called Shawn Ryan, our executive producer, showrunner, head writer, some executives from Sony and CBS and I basically said to them 'we have to address this'.

"And so I called a meeting a few days later with Shawn Ryan, Aaron Thomas, the creator of SWAT, and some of the other writing staff, a couple of the actors, and we sat in my backyard and I said, 'We wear LAPD uniforms, we wear the uniforms that you see on the news and with all this divide, with all this division, this fear, with all the tensions that's in the streets between Black and blue between blue and the civilians,' and I said, 'It would be a shame for us to just get up on the screen and just run around ignorant, you know, just chasing generic bad guys.'"

View photos Photo credit: Sony - CBS More

The actor noted that addressing Black Lives Matter gave SWAT an opportunity to be "conscious" and "woke" in a genre – the police procedural – that can, at times, be insensitive on the issue of race.

Story continues