SWAT officers involved in hours-long standoff with Arlington man who shot at empty vehicle

Arlington police and SWAT units were involved in an hours-long standoff Sunday after a man fired shots at an empty vehicle in north Arlington.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 4500 block of Smokey Quartz Lane to investigate a reported shooting. They learned that a male suspect had fired shots at an unoccupied vehicle then went back inside the home, police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said.

Because the man was believed to be armed, officers set up a perimeter around the house and spent several hours attempting to make contact with him. SWAT officers were called in to assist, Ciesco said.

After several hours, the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody.

Ciesco said the suspect was having a mental health crisis that led to him firing the shots that prompted the initial call.

He was transported to a mental health center for additional treatment and assistance. No one was injured.