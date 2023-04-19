SWAT officers breach Fort Worth apartment door, but robbery suspects are not inside

Police SWAT team officers early Wednesday breached the front door of an apartment in east Fort Worth in an effort to reveal two robbery suspects thought to be inside.

The officers found the suspects were not there.

The suspects were sought in connection with a robbery about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Sparrow Wood Lane at the Tides of Boca Raton South Apartments, Fort Worth police said.

A man making a food delivery told police he was robbed by two men and a woman who stole the food and his wallet. The victim told police he saw the suspects enter an apartment.

While the officers were speaking with the victim, one of the suspects left the apartment and was detained by officers.