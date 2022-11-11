Swashbuckling Phil Salt can lead England's bid for World Cup glory - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

There was only one drawback when England beat India in the most emphatic manner in the Adelaide semi-final: no chance of a bat for Harry Brook, who has yet to adjust to Australian conditions, or Phil Salt, who replaced Dawid Malan at No 3 and has yet to face a ball in this World Cup.

Yet, if anyone can make a success out of being thrown into the deepest of deep ends, it is Salt. He has the same elemental fire as Liam Livingstone or even Ben Stokes, becoming more alive when faced with risks, challenges and dangers.

And if Salt has had no chance of an innings since the T20 series in early October, most of his international experience has been in or against Pakistan. In England's autumn series he stood in very ably as a replacement for Jos Buttler as opening batsman and wicketkeeper, in partnership with Alex Hales.

More than that though, Salt revealed his mettle in his first series for England against Pakistan. It was that extraordinary ODI series last year when England's first-team squad had to be isolated and a completely new squad drafted in at the last moment, when Salt was catapulted into opening.

In only his second England game, at Lord's of all places, Salt was running down the pitch to attack Shaheen Shah Afridi. Having scored seven in his first game at Cardiff, he hit eight off his first five balls from Afridi, completely unfazed and fearless.

If Salt can hit 60 by the time he was dismissed in the 18th over in a 50-over international, as he was at Lord's, then he can go places if he gets set in the World Cup final.

The formative years were spent in Barbados on true batting pitches. His father had a property development business there. When he returned there with England's T20 squad after the Ashes, Salt was selected in the middle order, but he is better suited to swashbuckling against the new ball.

Phil Salt a strike-rate of 150 in his 166 games in the 20-over format

Sussex's new chairman Jon Filby takes up the narrative. "Salt, whose parents lived in Barbados, was sent to Reed's school where he was part of a very talented group of cricketers, including Dan Douthwaite who now plays for Glamorgan. They were mentored and developed by Keith Medlycott (former Surrey spinner) and several of the group became part of the Surrey player pathway."

Salt, that elemental fire already burning, was no conformer, at school or Surrey. Filby resumes: "When Salt left Surrey, Keith Greenfield, who had seen him bat, offered Salt the opportunity to join the academy. "

"Shortly after joining Sussex, aged 17, Salt left Reeds and became a full-time Academy cricketer at Hove under the watchful eye of Greenfield and with great support from Tony Cottey (former Glamorgan and Sussex batsman). The rest is history," adds Filby. Or, rather, Salt was all too soon history as far as Sussex were concerned.

Having to cut their spending by £300,000 during Covid lockdowns, Sussex let all their senior players go – this was before Filby had a say in the process. Salt did not want to leave the county which had sorted out his career path, but ended up at Lancashire, not merely as Buttler's understudy but as a devastating white-ball batsman in his own right.

Salt at 26 is a seasoned striker, having played in franchises around the world as well as in county cricket and the Hundred. He has had 20 white-ball games for England, with a strike-rate of 150 in his 166 games in the 20-over format.

If England lose a very early wicket in the World Cup final, then Malan would probably be the best option, but if Salt plays, he will not die blocking.