Swarmio Media Launches 'Swarmio Pay' - A Fintech Solution for the Gaming Community

  • Swarmio Pay Provides End-to-end Transactional Platform for Gamers, Game Developers & Telecom Operators

  • Integrates telco Direct Carrier Billing, mobile wallet, credit card processing and other regional and local payment gateways, providing gamers with seamless access to gaming services

  • Enables telcos across Asia, Latam, Middle East and Africa with a platform enabling them to meaningfully participate in revenues from 2.19 billion regional gamer population

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps Telecom Operators ("telcos") and game publishers engage and monetize the gaming industry, today announced the launch of Swarmio Pay, a new digital payment and digital wallet solution for the global gaming community.

Swarmio Pay integrates Telco Direct Carrier Billing, mobile wallet, credit card processing and other regional and local payment gateways, providing all gamers - even those without bank accounts or traditional payment options - with seamless access to gaming services, content and digital goods on the Swarmio platform. According to a study published by Juniper Research in 2019, experts predict that the proportion of global digital content paid for via Direct Carrier Billing alone will double over the five years between 2019 and 2024 and rise from $28 billion in 2018 to $90 billion by 2024.

In conjunction with Swarmio Store, Swarmio Pay completes an entire end-to-end transactional cycle, from gamers, to game publishers and developers, to telecom operators and gains revenue through a percentage-per-transaction fee.

"We have designed Swarmio Pay to simplify payments across the entire global gaming community - even for people without traditional bank accounts," said Vinicius Esteves, Swarmio's SVP, Digital Monetization. "Swarmio Pay delivers value to each stakeholder throughout the gaming ecosystem, from creators to distributors, to players. By facilitating the purchase of in-game items and making them easily accessible to all game audiences through multiple payment options, we can uniquely engage telco gamer subscribers and help increase average revenue per user. This has the potential to deliver engaged, paying audiences with top-notch payment flows and payout rates for both Swarmio and its partners."

By integrating digital payments for gaming subscribers, Swarmio Pay unlocks a key new revenue stream for telcos seeking new, unconventional sources of revenue and business models to grow and diversify their service portfolios. This is especially relevant for telcos in the regions where Swarmio is primarily focused, including Asia, Latam, Middle East and Africa where, according to Newzoo, there are 2.19 billion gamers. The use of mobile wallets is also surging with market revenue expected to be worth approximately $700 million by 2027 according to GMIInsights. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid global adoption of smart devices.

About Swarmio Media
Swarmio is a technology company that is focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c8027.html

