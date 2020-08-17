Swarm of earthquakes in Mexico shakes parts of Southern California, Arizona, USGS says

A swarm of earthquakes shook parts of California and Arizona, including San Diego and Yuma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

At least seven earthquakes have hit Baja California, Mexico, about 120 miles from the U.S.-Mexico Border, in the past 24 hours.

The largest was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, according to Earthquake Track. Other quakes ranged from 1.6 to 4.4 magnitude. No damage was reported, according to NBC San Diego.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

People in California and Arizona reported feeling Monday’s quakes, news outlets reported. The first quake was reported at 8:09 a.m. about 93 miles south of San DIego, and was felt across Southern California according to KGTV. People in Yuma, Arizona, also reported feeling the earthquakes.

I woke up to that earthquake and I know I'm not the only one who felt it in San Diego. — LIV AV (@everlivv) August 17, 2020

More than 170 earthquakes have occurred in Baja California in the past week, Earthquake Track reported.