Swarm of bees kill 59-year-old after emerging from potting soil, Kentucky coroner says

A 59-year-old man died following a bee attack outside his Kentucky home, a coroner says.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was moving an old bag of potting soil from the porch of his home when he was attacked by a swarm of bees, on Monday, Sept. 18, the Harlan County Coroner’s Office said. The bees had been inside the bag.

The coroner said family members gave CPR to the man before he was taken to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Monday, according to the coroner.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” Harlan County Deputy Coroner John Jones said.

Harlan County is in southeastern Kentucky near the state’s borders with Virginia and Tennessee.

Golf course worker intubated after bees sting him 2,000 times, Arizona firefighters say

Bees living in walls sting CA woman hundreds of times in ‘savage’ attack, family says

Attacking bees swarm man flying model airplanes in field, California firefighters say