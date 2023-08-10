Swappable Eyeglasses—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop a multi-compartment lunch container, a bug trapping light, and an acupressure foot mat.

Pair Eyewear

With summer wrapping up, now is the perfect time to start simplifying your mornings. To help you do just that, there's pre-ground coffee servings, customizable glasses frames to match any look, and an easy-to-use pet paw cleaner. Shop these smart finds and more, below.

Swappable Eyeglasses

paireyewear.com

Buy on paireyewear.com

The hassle of matching your glasses to your outfit is over. Pair Eyewear’s customizable frames use lightweight magnets for thousands of personalized possibilities so you can rock a pair of frames as dynamic as you. Whether you go bold or try something more toned down, you’ll never have to worry about choosing clashing specs again.

Price at time of publish: From $60

Foot Massage Mat

thetoespacer.com

Buy on thetoespacer.com

This acupressure mat stimulates hundreds of thousands of nerve endings to improve circulation, reduce foot pain, and so much more. All you have to do is take a few minutes out of your day to stand or walk on it.

Price at time of publish: $52

Bento-Inspired Salad Container

bentgo.com

Buy on bentgo.com

See ya, soggy salads! Pack the perfect lunch in this nifty glass salad container. It's leak-proof and features multiple compartments so you can easily store your toppings and dressings separately.

Price at time of publish: $25

Bug Trap Light

walmart.com

Buy on Walmart

The Raid Light Trap makes pesky insects a thing of the past. While the light lures the bugs in, a sticky adhesive traps them in place. This non-toxic, chemical-free device is a safe solution to a bug-free home.

Price at time of publish: $20

Pet Paw Cleaner

chewy.com

Buy on Chewy

Here's a portable paw cleaner to stop your pet from tracking mud all over the house. After their morning walk, fill the BPA-free tumbler with water, insert your pet’s paw, and the thick silicone bristles will handle the rest.

Story continues

Price at time of publish: $18

Pre-Ground Coffee Packs

hikersbrewcoffee.com

Buy on hikersbrewcoffee.com

This pre-ground coffee is packaged in a small, compostable pouch you can store in a bag or even a pocket for an on-the-go cup of joe. At home, in the office, or surrounded by nature, make the perfect, individual cup of coffee anytime.

Price at time of publish: $18

Read the original article on Real Simple.