Swanson's 2-out, 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves past Nats

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally that gave the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

With the Braves trailing 6-3 against Washington closer Daniel Hudson (1-2), Adam Duvall made it close by hitting a two-run shot that just cleared the wall in left field. Johan Camargo followed with a single, but Hudson retired the next two hitters to put the Braves down to their final out.

It never came.

Swanson drove one over the wall in right- centre for the game winner.

The rally ruined a memorable night for Washington rookie Luis Garcia, who became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a big league homer. The youngest player in the majors at age 20, Garcia hit a two-run shot off Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Soto and Eric Thames also homered for the defending World Series champs, but it wasn’t enough.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, continuing his climb up the all-time leaderboard, and Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Smeltzer allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three batters. The Twins won three of four games in the series after being swept by the Royals in Kansas City last week.

Rookie Kris Bubic (0-3) surrendered two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Royals. Hunter Dozier homered in the ninth inning to end Minnesota’s shutout bid.

Cruz surpassed Duke Snider and tied Mark Teixeira with his 409th career homer, good for 55th all-time.

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit homered twice, Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list to pitch the ninth inning and New York beat Boston for the 10th straight game.

New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-best 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 — a stretch when Red Sox star Ted Williams was serving in the Korean War.

Boston lost its eighth straight game overall and has also dropped 10 consecutive games in the Bronx.

Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks also homered for New York.

Boston left-hander Martin Pérez (2-3) took the loss.

Michael King (1-1) allowed a run over three innings after replacing Luis Avilán.

PADRES 14, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and San Diego routed Texas to stop a five-game losing skid.

Tatis had a career-high seven RBIs. Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Jurickson Profar had a two-run double in a five-run second inning. Jake Cronenworth, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham had the other RBI hits in the second against Jordan Lyles.

Austin Hedges connected on his second homer, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Padres set their season high for runs.

Rougned Odor ended Davies’ shutout bid in the fourth with a two-run double, and Joey Gallo added an RBI double in the sixth.

Lyles (1-2) gave up seven hits and seven runs, six earned, in four innings.

METS 11, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso hit two homers apiece to help the Mets beat Miami and snap a three-game losing streak.

Cano singled and hit a pair of two-run homers to hike his batting average to .412. He and Alonso delivered back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for a 10-2 lead. Alonso also singled in the third and homered in the fifth.

Nine of the Mets’ 14 hits went for extra bases. Chasen Shreve (1-0), the second of five Mets pitchers, retired all seven batters he faced and struck out five. Franklyn Kilome allowed two runs in three innings for his first save.

Jonathan Villar hit his second homer for the Marlins. Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto (0-1) allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and Toronto beat Baltimore.

Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Ryu (2-1) struck out three and walked none. The left-hander permitted only one runner past second base and yielded just one extra-base hit.

