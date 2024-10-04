Swansea showing 'great improvement' under Williams

[Getty Images]

Swansea City are showing "great improvement" under Luke Williams, according to club captain Matt Grimes.

The Swans sit 12th in the Championship after eight matches of the 2024-25 season.

Indeed, Williams' side have a strong home record having gone unbeaten in their opening four league fixtures at the Swansea.com Stadium.

They are also proving difficult to score against, with only Burnley, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough conceding fewer than Swansea's tally of six goals given away to date.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Grimes said: "We're making steps in the right direction.

"Since the manager has come in, we've always wanted to go toe-to-toe against any team we come up against.

"We're showing great improvement in every game and hopefully we can have a strong season."

Swansea saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end as they lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Williams' side return to action against Stoke City on Saturday (15:00 BST), and Grimes knows Swansea's unbeaten home Championship record will be put to the test by a Potters side that thumped Portsmouth 6-1 in midweek.

"Yeah, really good [home form]. I know it'll be a tough game, playing against Stoke is always tough," added Grimes.

"It's a very fast turnaround, we'll rest up and go again.

"The Championship is mental, everyone knows that, but hopefully they [Stoke] have used all of their goals up for the week."