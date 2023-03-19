Cat caught up in Swansea explosion found alive a week later

A cat caught up in an explosion has been found alive almost a week after it went missing.

A 68-year-old man died in the suspected gas blast which damaged several houses in Morriston, Swansea on Monday.

Three others were injured, including the missing animal's owner Claire Griffiths-Bennett and her son.

While one of the family's cats was rescued from the rubble soon afterwards, ragdoll Teddy's whereabouts remained unknown.

But on Sunday, the RSPCA's Llys Nini animal centre said: "Teddy has been caught!"

It is believed Teddy had been living in the remains of the family home.

The centre said Ms Griffiths-Bennett had been sitting next to the animal at the time of the blast.

There were concerns he may not have survived, but on Tuesday he was spotted by Swansea Cats Protection, Llys Nini and South Wales Police.

Llys Nini's Sally Hyman said they saw him "sitting on a pile of rubble".

Ms Hyman said Teddy was looking at her and washing, but it was not until Thursday that they managed to catch him.

She said: "He was big, fluffy and dirty but alive and well. Maybe he was hiding in the debris in the house."

There were concerns the property would be demolished with Teddy inside.

"So today [Sunday] was make or break," Ms Hyman added.

In a Facebook post, the animal centre said: "Claire was released from hospital on Sunday and went straight to the remains of the house to see if Teddy would respond to her whistle.

"However on arrival she was greeted with the news that Teddy had, just at that moment, been trapped.

"There were tears all around."

Teddy was described as "dusty" and "cross", but apparently unharmed.