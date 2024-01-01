Swansea City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Liam Cullen scores winner for managerless Swans

Swansea players celebrate Liam Cullen's fourth goal of the season

Managerless Swansea City claimed a morale-boosting victory over West Bromwich Albion thanks to Liam Cullen's second-half goal.

West Brom had looked the more likely winners during a first half in which Brandon Thomas-Asante wasted a golden opportunity to put his team ahead.

But Swansea improved markedly after the break, with Cullen delivering the game's decisive moment when he swept the ball low into the net from Harry Darling's knock down.

This was a notable triumph for Swansea, who won for the third time in seven games under caretaker boss Alan Sheehan.

It was just a fourth home league win of what has been a difficult season, but the second in succession.

But there was frustration for promotion-chasing Albion as they were beaten for just the second time in their last six Championship games.

Carlos Corberan's side remain fifth in the table despite defeat, while Swansea climb a place to 16th.

It is 28 days since the Welsh club sacked Michael Duff but still the club's staff, players and fans wait for news of who their next head coach will be.

Performances and results have been mixed under Sheehan, with Swansea craving the sort of consistency West Brom have produced since putting a slow start to this campaign behind them in early autumn.

Fresh from festive home victories over Norwich City and Leeds United, West Brom shaded what was a fairly low-key first half, with Brandon Thomas-Asante wasting their biggest chance.

Tom Fellows, who started in the absence of the injured Jed Wallace, turned cleverly before feeding Thomas-Asante, he looked certain to score after cutting inside Harry Darling only to drill a shot too close to Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Rushworth also pushed over Conor Townsend's drive, while Darnell Furlong saw a header blocked by Ben Cabango.

At the other end, Albion keeper Alex Palmer was largely a spectator before the break, though he did gather Darling's header after Josh Tymon crossed invitingly from the left.

Story continues

Swansea improved markedly after the restart, with Jamie Paterson's volley blocked before another Darling header drew a sharper save from Palmer.

Swansea's Jay Fulton makes a sliding challenge on West Brom's Alex Mowatt

The breakthrough arrived from a half-cleared corner, with Matt Grimes eventually lifting the ball back into the penalty area.

Darling's aerial ability was apparent once more as he headed the ball down for Cullen to sweep home his second goal in as many games.

Swansea might have added a second eight minutes from time when Tymon cut on to his right foot and floated a shot on to the crossbar.

Albion huffed and puffed in their search for an equaliser, but never really looked like getting one against a Swansea side whose desire brought reward as they registered a first clean sheet in 11 games.