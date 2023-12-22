Swansea City 2-1 Preston North End: Jamie Paterson's last-gasp goal gives Swans precious win

Jamie Paterson has scored four goals in his last seven league games

Managerless Swansea City claimed just their third home league win of the season thanks to a 95th-minute goal from Jamie Paterson.

Paterson had brought a drab game to life on the hour mark with a high-class finish after a fine pass from Matt Grimes.

But the goal prompted a response from Preston, with Liam Millar's equally precise effort drawing Ryan Lowe's side level just seven minutes later.

Sections of the home support chanted in protest at the club's American owners - who were represented at Swansea.com Stadium by chairman Andy Coleman - with the game seemingly heading for a draw, but the mood was transformed when Liam Cullen fed Paterson and another cool finish condemned Preston to defeat.

This was not an easy evening for caretaker head coach Alan Sheehan, who has been in charge since the sacking of Michal Duff 18 days ago, but Swansea were all smiles at the end having triumphed on their own ground for the first time since early October.

But there was more frustration for Preston manager Lowe, whose side have lost five of their last seven games having seemed set to claim a battling point.

Preston's flying start to the season is now fading in the memory, with the Lilywhites dropping to ninth in the Championship while Swansea climb to 15th.

This was a meeting of two clubs in need of a result, with Swansea winless in six home games before this and Preston reeling after their own difficult run continued with a home thrashing by Watford last weekend.

Lowe responded to that defeat with six starting changes, goalkeeper Dai Cornell among those drafted in.

Cornell, a Swansea academy product, produced the one notable save of what was an uninspiring first half, making himself big to deny Jamal Lowe after sharp work by Liam Walsh.

Swansea midfielder Walsh was one of the few players who looked capable of creating a spark, and he was involved once more before Jay Fulton's shot was turned into the net by Jamal Lowe.

This time, the offside flag saved Preston.

Swansea could not produce enough tempo or accuracy to trouble Preston with any regularity, while the visitors' best moment before the break was a long-range effort from Robbie Brady which curled wide of the far post.

Liam Millar's goal was his second since joining Preston on loan from Basel

Preston's first genuine threat came just before the hour, when Ched Evans' crisp drive was expertly smothered by Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Still there was a lack of fluency for both sides - until the hosts finally conjured a moment of quality.

After Josh Key's cross was half-cleared, Grimes delivered a sweet, lofted ball to Paterson and his first-time finish was too much for Cornell.

Preston levelled when Evans' cross cleared everyone and reached Millar, a first-half substitute for the injured Brady.

He stepped inside the challenge of Harry Darling before guiding the ball inside Rushworth's far post.

The draw seemed a certainty until Liam Cullen picked up a loose ball and fed Paterson, who steadied himself before rolling the ball low into the far corner.