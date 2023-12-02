Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Charlie Patino's stoppage-time equaliser saves Swans

Charlie Patino's stoppage-time goal saw struggling Swansea City salvage a point against Huddersfield Town.

Darren Moore's Terriers had looked set to hold on for victory after Swansea defender Ben Cabango turned Jaheim Headley's cross into his own net early on.

But Swansea never gave up in their hunt for an equaliser, and Huddersfield's resistance was finally broken in the 94th minute when on-loan Arsenal midfielder Patino steered into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the area.

Nevertheless this was a continuation of Swansea's uninspiring run, with Michael Duff's side having won only one of their last eight matches, and they were booed off by sections of the home crowd at half-time and full time.

There was frustration for Huddersfield, too, as they surrendered the lead having seemed set to secure successive league wins for the first time under Darren Moore.

They remain 21st in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone, with Swansea a point better off in 18th.

Swansea's bid for a first home win in five attempts began in desperate fashion, as Matt Grimes' pass was picked off near halfway by Headley.

He drove down Swansea's vacant right flank before delivering a low cross and the sliding Cabango only succeeded in diverting the ball past goalkeeper Carl Rushworth at the near post.

From that point Swansea dominated possession, creating a succession of half-chances as Huddersfield sat deep to defend their lead.

Cabango might have scored at the right end but headed over when unmarked at a corner, before Jamie Paterson's shot deflected narrowly wide.

Swansea's best opportunity of the opening half came when Paterson and Liam Walsh combined neatly to carve a hole in the Huddersfield rearguard, but Jay Fulton's scuffed shot was beaten away by Chris Maxwell.

The visitors then threatened to double their advantage on a rare foray forward just before half-time, but Danny Ward could only head straight at Rushworth.

Story continues

Huddersfield players celebrate after taking the lead through their first attack of the game

Duff's response was to make three half-time changes and one of those introduced, Jerry Yates, was presented with a golden chance by Yuta Nakayama's loose header right at the start of the second half.

With the home crowd rising in anticipation, Yates' touch let him down and the moment was gone.

Fellow substitute Yannick Bolasie, whose arrival for his home debut lifted Swansea and their fans, then tried a spectacular long-range volley which dipped narrowly over the bar.

Duff's team were throwing bodies forward in the increasingly desperate quest for an equaliser, which almost came when Harry Darling's swerving effort from outside the box was kicked away by Maxwell.

Delano Burgzorg was denied by Rushworth on a fleeting Huddersfield counter, before substitute Patino saved Swansea from defeat.

He won the ball from Jonathan Hogg - with Huddersfield appeals for a foul waved away - before exchanging passes with Paterson and guiding home his second goal of the season.

Swansea head coach Michael Duff:

"If we play that game 10 times, I think we win nine with the numbers we had in terms of possession, shots, opportunities - everything.

"We talked in the week about giving poor goals away and they have done nothing to score a goal. That makes it doubly difficult.

"But we have had ample opportunities to go and win the game. It's very rare you dominate a Championship game like that and you have to win it.

"The positives were they kept going, the subs impacted the game and we scored in the 94th minute so the lads haven't down tools and started blaming everyone else.

"To be fair to the supporters, they came with them as well in the second half. Obviously there's emotion at the end because it's frustration."

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore:

"Over the three games this week after the international break, to take five points against the calibre of teams we've played, taking into consideration the travel, then I've got to be pleased.

"It shows the work we've done as a group and it shows we're heading in the right direction. Performances have been more solid and resolute, they're staying in the game longer and being harder to beat.

"We know we're still short in areas. We know there's a progress going on at the moment at the football club, both on and off the pitch.

"We need to keep focused and keep churning away and getting those points on the board."