Swansea City rally to get past West Brom

Swansea City celebrated their Premier League survival with a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday at the Liberty Stadium.

Despite using three coaches this term, the 15th-place Swans (12-5-21) will be back in the league next season thanks to a 4-1-0 finish.

Johnny Evans gave West Brom (12-9-17) the lead in the first half before goals from Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente completed a Swans comeback in south Wales. The game struggled to catch the eye early on and when the opening goal did come on 33 minutes it came as a bit of a surprise.

Though West Brom end the season in 10th place, they went 0-2-7 since beating Arsenal on March 18.