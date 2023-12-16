Swansea City fail to appoint Spurs' Chris Davies as new head coach

Swansea City's caretaker manager Alan Sheehan watches on as Swansea lose at home to Middlesbrough

Swansea City have failed in their bid to appoint Tottenham Hotspur's Chris Davies as their new head coach.

Davies, 38, had been Swansea's top target to replace Michael Duff, who was sacked on 4 December.

But BBC Sport Wales understands Spurs' senior assistant coach has decided to remain at the Premier League club.

Alan Sheehan has been in caretaker charge at Swansea for their last three games.

The Welsh club had drawn up a shortlist of candidates to take over following Duff's departure. Davies was at the top of that list, but they must now look elsewhere in their search for a new boss.

Sheehan oversaw Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Middlesbrough. Speaking after the match but before news on Davies emerged, Sheehan said he expected clarity over the managerial situation ahead of Swansea's next Championship game.

"It's a thorough process and I'm sure they'll get the right guy," said Sheehan.

"We know where we want to get to as a football club.

"You see where it's been and you see where we want to get back to."

When asked if a new boss will be appointed ahead of Friday night's clash with Preston, Sheehan responded: "Ask me that on Monday. You guys will know I'm sure."