Swansea City: Alan Sheehan set to stay in charge for Coventry as boss search goes on

Alan Sheehan acknowledges Swansea's fans after the 5-0 loss at Southampton, the club's heaviest reverse since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018

Alan Sheehan looks set to take charge of Swansea City once again at Coventry City on Friday as the Welsh club's search for a new boss goes on.

Swansea have been without a head coach since sacking Michael Duff on 4 December.

Chairman Andy Coleman said last week Sheehan would be at the helm for games against Preston and Southampton.

But two days after Swansea's 5-0 hammering by Saints, there is still no news on a permanent appointment.

Sheehan said a week ago that the managerial situation needed "clarifying soon".

Coleman, who took over as Swansea chairman last May, and sporting director Paul Watson, who arrived at the club in June, appointed Duff following the summer exit of Russell Martin.

The former Barnsley boss was sacked after less than six months in charge with Swansea struggling for results and facing criticism over their style of play.

Swansea had hoped to appoint Tottenham Hotspur's senior assistant coach Chris Davies as Duff's replacement, but he ruled himself out of contention for the job 12 days ago.

Under caretaker boss Sheehan, the Welsh club have taken seven points from five Championship matches.

The nature of their defeat at Southampton was alarming, with Swansea looking lost as they were dismantled by Martin's promotion-chasing team.

Sheehan says a significant improvement will be required if Swansea are to overcome a Coventry side who have lost just once in nine matches.

'We need a reaction'

"We are going to need a reaction," the Irishman said.

"Coventry are another team who are picking up form at the moment. Mark Robins and his staff always do a good job - they always progress each season.

"We need to dust ourselves down, recover and try to bring the best version of ourselves.

"We need to be better, there's no two ways about it, and I know that."

Swansea will again be without Josh Key at Coventry, with the right-sided defender looking set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Fellow right-back or right-wingback Harrison Ashby is back training with Swansea having returned to parent-club Newcastle after a hamstring issue at the start of the month, but it is unclear when he will be fit to play.

"Josh will be out," Sheehan said.

"He has had scans. We are going to send him for a second scan."

After Coventry, Swansea host West Bromwich Albion on 1 January before a 12-day break from league action, with a home FA Cup tie against Morecambe on 6 January.