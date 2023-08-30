Swansea: Man dies after car goes into water at marina

A man has died after a car went into the water at a marina in Swansea.

South Wales Police said his death was being treated as "unexplained" while its enquiries continued.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed its officers had attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

They were called to reports of the incident shortly after 10am on Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene show multiple police vehicles and ambulances in attendance.

The air ambulance was also at the scene and a police cordon was put in place.

The railings along one section of the marina appear to have been damaged.

One person at the scene told Sky News a recovery vehicle arrived shortly before 1.30pm.

Police confirmed in a statement that the incident was ongoing while the car was being recovered.

A spokesperson for the Wales Ambulance Service said it was called at around 10.01am.

"We sent four hazardous area response teams, one air ambulance, two Cymru high acuity response units, one duty operational manager and one emergency ambulance to the scene where we were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air," they added in a statement.

Detective Inspector Chris Evans said: "South Wales Police was called shortly after 10am this morning with a report of a car having gone into the water at Swansea Marina.

"Emergency services attended, and a car was found fully submerged in the water. The body of a man was located in the car.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.

"The incident is ongoing whilst the car is being recovered."