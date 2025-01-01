Swans must replicate Christmas showings at Pompey - Williams

[Getty Images]

Luke Williams says Swansea City must replicate their performances in wins against Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town if they are to land a positive result at Portsmouth on New Year's Day (15:00 GMT).

The Swans head to Fratton Park on the back of successive wins but endured a frustrating afternoon the last time they faced Pompey.

Goals from Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy looked set to earn last season's League One champions victory at the Swansea.com Stadium in late November.

But a Liam Cullen effort combined with Connor Ogilvie's own goal ensured Swansea claimed a point, and Williams knows his side cannot afford to be off their game against John Mousinho's strugglers.

"We know that it's going to be a very tough game," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

"They were excellent when they played us here, they made it incredibly hard for us.

"They've had a really big result (beating Coventry 4-1) since we've played them, and they've shown that they can be a huge threat in the Championship.

"It's going to be a really tough atmosphere, we know that. We have to be ready for another really challenging game."

On his side's back-to-back victories after Christmas, Williams added: "The message is that we have to try to replicate this performance as closely as we can.

"If we can't win but we play in this way then we come away feeling positive like the next game is going to be a good one."