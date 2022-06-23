Swann Releases Feature-Packed 4K Pan & Tilt Security Camera as an Add-on for NVR Kits

This New Security Camera is Remote-Controlled on the Swann Security App and Other Swann Products

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swann, the veterans in Do-It-Yourself security products for over three decades, launches its 4K Pro-Grade Outdoor Pan & Tilt Camera, the NVR-8580 and NVR-8780 models.

This 4K Pan & Tilt can pan between 0 to 355 degrees and tilt 0 to 90 degrees, allowing consumers to place it at a precise angle and control it from the convenience of the Swann Security App or NVR. The Swann Security app can manage all of the consumer's Swann products in one place. It has a PIR sensor for more accurate detection and fewer false triggers, which is a feature very few competitor products on the market have.

This new pan-and-tilt camera offers a 4K resolution with plenty of pixels to assist with digital zoom. Additional features include a powerful deterrence feature set with the Swann Enforcer Kit, White Light, Siren, and 2-Way Audio. In addition, more pixels and a higher resolution add on additional peace of mind. The SWNHD-900PT 4K Pan & Tilt NVR Security Camera is at the pinnacle of feature-packed crime-deterring security devices. With bright spotlights, red and blue flashing lights, two-way audio, and a loud siren, users can intimidate intruders and prevent unwanted activity. Know what's happening at any hour with powerful infrared night vision up to 130'/40m and Night2Day™ color video at night up to 32'/10m. Swann's True Detect™ heat and motion detection provide sensor detection technology for people and cars for more reliable monitoring and fewer false alarms. This model, SWNHD-900PT, has a complete suite of intelligent video analytics, including Face Recognition for accurate and informative alerts.

"At Swann, we pride ourselves on bringing quality security products to market that make people feel safe and secure at their properties," says Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. "This new 4K Pan & Tilt product adds another level of protection to our reliable award-winning NVR security systems."

This latest Swann Pan & Tilt 4K security camera is powered via Power over Ethernet (PoE) from the back of the NVR, making it a simple and easy installation with one wire. The Pan & Tilt function enables remote field control, and consumers can pan horizontally 355 degrees and vertically 90 degrees. The powerful optical zoom lets the user zoom in to capture details essential for evidence. There is no optical Zoom.

This product can be purchased at Swann.com, Home Depot, and Best Buy.

Product Link Here: https://bit.ly/3Odtszq

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann has been in the security business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions. Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app, wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann across social media for the latest products and news: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Tiffany@presspassla.com

