Swann Releases the AllSecure600™ Series Wireless Security Kits With Offline Recording and Free Clip Storage

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swann, the leader in Do-It-Yourself security products for over three decades, releases the AllSecure600™ Series Wireless Security Kits. These security kits blend high-definition 2K wireless cameras with a sleek Tower Hub for local storage. Standout features of these new security systems include an offline option where video can be seen on a TV via HDMI cable and an ability to record without the need for the internet.

The model numbers are SWNVK-600SD2 ($449.99), SWNVK-600SD3 ($499.99), SONVK-600SD4 ($579.99). In Europe, the SWNVK-600SD2-EU kit will be available for €399.99.

In a world where many big security brands are now charging you to store your clips, Swann offers free storage on all its models. The newly launched products come with up to two months of rolling video storage on the included 64GB Micro SD Card plus cloud backup.

The AllSecure600™ Series security kits include 100% Wire-Free cameras with the flexibility to move where needed most, making installation easy. Each camera comes with a removable, rechargeable battery, so once installed, the cameras do not have to be taken cameras down; just recharge the battery like a phone and put it back in the camera. These cameras are also decked out with some of Swann's signature features, such as True Detect™ Heat & and motion-sensing for more reliable alerts, weatherproofing, and two-way audio to greet guests or warn Night2Day™ Color Night Vision, and controllable spotlights and sirens to help deter intruders. The Tower Hub stitches footage together with quick playback and comes with local and optional cloud storage.

The system has SwannNet™ to help you connect with the best available Wi-Fi signal for each camera. The wireless cameras in the AllSecure600™ can operate in two different modes. The default mode is AP, where each camera connects to the Tower Hub wirelessly. It does this using Wi-Fi Direct (a standard that allows two or more devices to establish a connection without needing a Wi-Fi access point or router). The other mode is Mesh. This allows each camera to connect to your Wi-Fi network independent of the Hub, giving you flexibility on where you can mount cameras without signal degradation. If the house is large, Wi-Fi extenders can provide better coverage over a larger space.

The AllSecure600™ kits work on the Swann Security App on Apple and Android. Currently, the Swann Security App has a 4.6-star rating out of 26,000 (the USA only), 75,000 (Global) reviews in the Apple App Store (https://apple.co/3aPOfut), and a 4.6-star rating out of 72.9K reviews Google Play reviews (https://bit.ly/3odyAIr). With Swann's security products, there is no initial subscription fee, but additional features are available with Swann Secure+ plans.

"This solution is for people who want a security system that combines the best wireless and wired in one. It is a good starting point for choosing a system that can be used in conjunction with other Swann products," said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann.

Find the AllSecure600™ Series Kits at Swann.com, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Lowe's.

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann has been in the security business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions. Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app, wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann across social media for the latest products and news:

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany@presspassla.com

