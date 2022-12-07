Swan Hills Turns Out For Fun Hockey

The Tom Parkinson Centennial Arena was abuzz with excitement and smiling faces on Saturday as the Swan Hills Grizzlies’ Littles and Middles teams took to the ice against their opponents.

Friends, family, and members of the community braved the cold as they turned out to cheer on the Grizzlies. The hungry hockey teams, their supporters, and other spectators kept the Arena concession hopping through the afternoon.

The Grizzlies Middles (ages 9 – 15) started off the day’s action, squaring off against Fawcett. The home team played hard and gave it their all, but unfortunately experienced their first loss of the season at 7 – 0.

The Grizzlies Littles (ages 4 to 9) fared a bit better, beating Barrhead 2 – 1. Declan Simard (number 60) scored the first goal, with Tucker Stafford (number 13) putting the Grizzlies over the top with the second.

It was an excellent Saturday afternoon with great hockey action and a heartwarming display of Swan Hills community spirit.

All of the Grizzlies, Littles and Middles, gave their best efforts and showed their love of the game. At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette