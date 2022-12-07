Swan Hills Hospital Foundation Receives Donation

The Swan Hills Hospital Foundation (SHHF) received a generous donation of $750 from Cardinal Energy on Thursday. These funds will be used towards purchasing new vital signs machines for the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre.

Thank you to Cardinal Energy for contributing to the well-being of the Swan Hills community by supporting the SHHF. Thank you to the Swan Hills Hospital Foundation for all that you do to support the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre.

The Foundation’s Tree of Lights campaign is in full swing as donators sign up to send a Christmas Wish or honour the memory of a loved one. Bulbs are $10 each with tree ornament and star donations of $250 to $2500 being accepted

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette