Swan Hills Golf And Country Club Gets Ready For 2023 Season

The Swan Hills Golf And Country Club (SHGCC) is gearing up for the 2023 season. The club held this year’s AGM on May 9, hoping to fill a couple of positions on the Executive Board while discussing and deciding some key matters for the golf course, including staffing, equipment, and plans for the summer.

Martine Yamniuk has taken the role of Secretary for the SHGCC, filling one of the open positions on the Executive. The club also has a new greenskeeper, who started in mid-April and has been training on the golf course’s equipment with club member Don Kelm. All of the club’s equipment is back from receiving winter maintenance and repairs and is ready for the season, but it came with the hefty price tag of $22,000.

While the SHGCC is still facing significant financial challenges, it has enough funds to start the 2023 season due in large part to successful fundraising raffles over the winter and support from local companies consisting of operating loans and donations.

Club memberships are steady, with roughly the same number of memberships purchased for 2023 as there had been for the 2022 season. As of May 16, membership pricing will increase by approximately 10%; those who bought their memberships before this date paid the same rate as for the 2022 season. Green fees for non-members and golf cart rentals have also increased by roughly 10% for 2023. The SHGCC has kept their prices low for many years, but the club needs to account for a significant increase in operating expenses.

The club’s scheduled casino fundraising event in St. Albert is on track for June 22 – 23. Bev Arsenault is the casino chair for this event and reports that all volunteer positions have been filled.

Club members also discussed other fundraising initiatives, including holding a square raffle for the Stanley Cup playoffs and introducing craft nights, such as sign nights at the clubhouse. There was some discussion about introducing mini golf structures on a rental basis to gauge how much interest (and potentially increased custom) such an attraction might garner for the club.

The clubhouse has added some new items to the menu, but details about what type of items these might be were not forthcoming.

In the week following the AGM, the SHGCC hired one new clubhouse staff member and reported having good prospects to fill a second staff position.

When asked what the Swan Hills community can do to support the SHGCC, the clear message was to show up and use the facilities. It would be ideal for the club if the golf course were consistently busy. The SHGCC would like to highlight that golf is an excellent family sport and activity; it is a sport that is open to all demographics.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette