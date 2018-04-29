Swaggy starting: Nick Young added to Warriors lineup for Game 1 vs. Pelicans

The Warriors lineup just got a whole lot more Swaggy. (Getty Images)

The Warriors are still without Steph Curry as they play Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals against the Pelicans, so now they’re getting a little weird.

Joining Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala in the starting lineup was Mr. Nick Young, per Marcus Thompson. Missing from the lineup is Javale McGee, Zaza Pachulia or any kind of traditional center.





Adding Young to the starting lineup of a Conference Semifinals team is certainly a move considering Young started just eight games during the regular season despite a high volume of injuries in Golden State. As the Warriors take on Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic up front, Young’s presence is likely a signal that Curry or not, we’ll be seeing a whole lot of small-ball lineups this round.

Young ultimately didn’t make much of an impact during Game 1, scoring six points and registering the eighth most minutes on the team behind reserves Kevon Looney, Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston. That certainly didn’t hurt the Warriors though, who rolled over New Orleans by a score of 123-101.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL draft grades for Round 1

• Report: Cowboys star moving on to big new career

• Dan Devine: Warriors vs. Pelicans series preview

• Report: Chargers to cut team icon AntonioGates

