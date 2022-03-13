‘Swaggy’ Carter Verhaeghe riding hot streak as Florida Panthers start West Coast trip

To some of his Florida Panthers teammates, his nickname is “Swaggy.”

Carter Verhaeghe is certainly living up to the moniker lately.

The 26-year-old winger is well into a breakout season, already setting career highs in goals (20), assists (26) and points (46) heading into the Panthers’ Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Kings to start a four-game West Coast swing that continues with games Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights and Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.

And it’s not just the fact that he’s racking up points. It’s the way they’re coming.

He uses his speed to be a menace on breakaways and has a knack for firing off quick shots from the circle. He’s not afraid to take the tough shot or utilize his teammates as decoys on two-on-one attempts.

“I just like to shoot it,” Verhaeghe said. “I don’t want to reveal too much of my secrets, but I like shooting there.”

It’s helped.

Verhaeghe enters Sunday on a three-game goal streak after previously going six consecutive games without finding the back of the net despite having 12 shots on net in that stretch.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating when the bounces don’t go your way, but I stuck with it,” Verhaeghe said. “Sometimes they’re going, sometimes they’re not, so you kind of just have to stay positive and stick with it.”

His teammates noticed his commitment during the scoring drought — and they see the confidence now that the success is coming again.

“It’s good to see him stick with it and to start seeing it going,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “It sometimes takes a break like that the other way, but for him to stick with it, it says a lot about him.”

Linemate Aleksander Barkov added: “Every time he steps on the ice, he wants to score a goal. He wants to be the guy, he wants to create the scoring chances and I’m having a lot of fun playing with him and going through this season together. He’s a great guy, great player, and I’m really lucky to be playing with him.”

This and that

▪ Forwards Anton Lundell and Ryan Lomberg did not make the trip and will presumably be out for all four games. Lomberg is on injured reserve. Lundell, as of Sunday, remained on the active roster.

▪ Forward Joe Thornton could be activated from injured reserve for the Panthers’ game against the Sharks on Tuesday.

▪ Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm is in the lineup for the second consecutive game and will once again work with Brandon Montour on Florida’s third defensive pairing.

▪ The Panthers added goaltender Spencer Knight back to the active roster and sent Jonas Johansson to the Charlotte Checkers, their American Hockey League affiliate, for a conditioning stint.