Swagger Cancelled at Apple TV+ After Two Seasons

Swagger left it all on the court in the Season 2 finale, which will now serve as the series finale.

Apple TV+ has cancelled the basketball drama after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Series creator Reggie Rock Bythewood paid tribute to the show Thursday on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. That’s a blessing.

“Apple, while you are not ordering a Season 3, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that,” he added. “Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk on the set with Swagger. Walk off the set with Swagger… For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined. To the industry, don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories.”

Inspired by NBA great Kevin Durant’s personal experiences, Swagger tackles the complex world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who “walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption,” per the official synopsis. “Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.”

Season 2 ended with — spoiler alert — Cedar Cove losing their big game against rivals from Hilltop Central. The guys were devastated by the loss, especially since this was their last game together, and sobbed in the locker room while Coach Ike Edwards (played by O’Shea Jackson Jr.) consoled them. The vibe was more upbeat at the end-of-season banquet as the squad’s outgoing seniors revealed where they were headed after graduation. (Read our finale recap here.)

How do you feel about Swagger’s cancellation? What would you have liked to see in a potential Season 3?

