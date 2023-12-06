Swaffham Co-op funeral parlour worker dies in industrial incident

A woman who worked at a funeral parlour has died in what police have called an "industrial incident".

Police confirmed the woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday after emergency crews were called.

East of England Co-op said the victim was a colleague who worked at its funeral branch in Swaffham, Norfolk.

"The circumstances relating to this tragic accident are being investigated," said a Co-op spokesman.

He said the company was "deeply saddened" to confirm the woman had died.

"First and foremost in our mind are the family and friends of our colleague," he said.

"We offer them our deepest condolences and ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

The retailer added it was unable to comment further due to the investigation.

The air ambulance was among the emergency services called to the undertaker's in the Market Place just after midday.

"Police can confirm a woman has died following an industrial incident in Swaffham," said the force.

"Officers are working with the local authority to establish the circumstances that lead to the woman's death."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830