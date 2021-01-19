SwaddleDesigns Bestselling Face Masks Highlight Positive Messages and Hope

SwaddleDesigns 3-Layer Cotton Masks Help Stop COVID-19 Spread and Communicate Messages of Peace, Love, Kindness, Hope, and Stopping COVID

SwaddleDesigns Face Mask featuring Peace & Love is the new Bestseller at SwaddleDesigns.com. With over 100 masks available, SwaddleDesigns founder Lynette Damir, RN, is delighted to see masks with positive messages are the top sellers.

SwaddleDesigns Not Today COVID Face Mask is made with 3-layers of tightly woven cotton to stop droplets. This mask is a top seller at SwaddleDesigns.com. With over 100 masks available, Lynette Damir, RN, founder of SwaddleDesigns, is hopeful that the comfortable and secure design will make it easy for Americans to wear a mask all day and help stop the spread.

Seattle, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans look forward to brighter days with a hopeful spirit. In the first weeks of January 2021, consumers are increasingly purchasing SwaddleDesigns’ masks with positive and uplifting messages When SwaddleDesigns analyzed their bestselling face masks, the company observed a strong acceleration of sales for masks with messages of love, kindness, hope and optimism.

SwaddleDesigns offers over 50 mask designs for adults. In January, the SwaddleDesigns face mask bestsellers include:

#1 – Peace & Love

#2 – Not Today COVID

#3 – Heart

#4 – be kind

#5 – Hope

With so much worry given the state of the country and the pandemic, we see evidence of the American spirit of hope and optimism. The sales velocity for face masks with positive and uplifting messages are accelerating on a daily basis.

Designed by Lynette Damir, RN, SwaddleDesigns 3-layer cotton masks are very comfortable and effective. Fitted to provide coverage of cheeks, nose, and mouth, the mask design includes a bendable nose piece, chin gusset, and fabric to cover the sides of your face. The masks keep the nose covered even with talking which is a important benefit of the design.

SwaddleDesigns 3-layer face masks are fitted, secure, and feel comfortable on your face. Made using three layers of 180 thread count tightly woven cotton fabric, the masks are easy to breathe in and provide effective filtration.

"When our customers tell us that SwaddleDesigns masks are their absolute favorite masks, it is a wonderful feeling to know that our masks are providing them with comfort and protection during this difficult time," said Lynette Damir, RN, founder and CEO of SwaddleDesigns.

“It’s an important time for Americans to protect one another from this contagious airborne virus by wearing a quality mask that covers both their mouth and nose,” continued Lynette. “Many Americans are choosing our masks to protect themselves and others, and I am happy to see our positive messages resonate with them.”

Florida Atlantic University researchers tested SwaddleDesigns 3-layer cotton face mask using the FAU cough emulator. The lab test demonstrated the SwaddleDesigns mask was one of the best masks on the market and provided superior protection with effective filtration and minimal leakage of droplets.

SwaddleDesigns encourages all Americans to use the Candle Test to assess their face masks. If you can blow out a candle while wearing the mask, then you need a better mask. All SwaddleDesigns masks pass the Candle Test. The logic is simple, if you can push enough air through a mask to blowout a candle, then the mask is not providing sufficient filtration to stop droplets.

SwaddleDesigns collection features face masks for the whole family with Large, Medium, and Child sizes.

SwaddleDesigns offers custom printing for schools, business, organizations, and government customers. Businesses and schools select SwaddleDesigns masks, because the comfortable design leads to 100% mask wearing compliance due to comfort.

In March 2020, SwaddleDesigns converted their US baby blanket factory to start production of reusable cloth masks. Using her healthcare background, textile expertise, and scientific studies on masks, Lynette designed reusable cloth masks with a focus on comfort and secure fit.

Based in Seattle, SwaddleDesigns is woman-owned busines and founded by Lynette Damir, RN.

