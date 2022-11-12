SWAC’s Alcorn State stuns Wichita State basketball with upset win at Koch Arena

Taylor Eldridge
·3 min read

The Wichita State men’s basketball coaching staff tried to warn the players about the dangers of taking a SWAC opponent lightly after Grambling State stunned Colorado on Friday night.

The Shockers learned the lesson the hard way on Saturday, as the 17.5-point favorites were stunned on their home court by Alcorn State in a 66-57 loss at Koch Arena.

Alcorn State entered the game rated as the No. 327 team in the country by KenPom.com. The Shockers shelled out money to bring Alcorn State to Koch Arena in what is commonly referred to as a “buy” game for high-major programs.

Not that you could tell on Saturday, as the Braves were almost always the aggressor in a matchup against its American Athletic Conference foe.

Wichita State shot a miserable 16.7% on three-pointers (4 of 24) and 64.3% on free throws (9 of 14), while the Shockers committed 12 turnovers in a porous performance.

Wichita State played poorly for the first 13 minutes of the first half, falling behind by as many as 10 points on its homecourt to Alcorn State.

The Shockers appeared to snap out of their funk during a 14-0 run spurred by nine points from 6-foot-11 sophomore center Kenny Pohto, as they raced in front for a 29-24 lead late in the first half. But that dominant stretch proved to be an aberration.

It’s typical for a heavily-favored home team to shake off a rough first half with a strong open to the second half. And the Shockers looked like they were on their way when Jaykwon Walton drilled a three-pointer for a 36-30 lead.

But Alcorn State stunned the Koch Arena crowd by battling back with a 7-0 lead to take a 37-36 lead into the first media timeout.

WSU would play well for a stretch — like when it pulled in front, 44-39, on a James Rojas layup — but it would always follow it up with a worse stretch to allow Alcorn State to hang around.

After playing with fire for so long, the Shockers were finally burned when Alcorn State banked in two straight jump shots to take a 50-46 lead with 7:45 to play.

From there, Wichita State simply couldn’t make enough shots to mount a comeback.

The closest WSU would come is 55-51 with 4:16 remaining, but Alcorn State’s Dominic Brewton drilled a jumper to quickly extend the lead back and Byron Joshua followed that with a jumper of his own to silence the crowd and put the Shockers down 59-51 with less than three minutes remaining.

WSU missed an open corner three that would have cut the deficit to three points at the one-minute mark, then Keondre Montgomery put the finishing touches on the jarring upset with a fast-break slam dunk to put Alcorn State up 62-55 with 31 seconds left.

The Shockers (1-1) play their first road game of the 2022-23 season when WSU travels to Richmond (2-0) for a game on Thursday, Nov. 17.

