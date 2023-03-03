SVOP AB in Trollhättan becomes a manufacturing partner for EVIG

Clean Motion AB
·1 min read
Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion has signed an agreement with SVOP AB in Trollhättan, Sweden, as a manufacturing partner for the solar-powered last-mile vehicle EVIG. Thanks to the partnership, the production capacity can be scaled up faster while flexibility increases.

Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion, says: "Thanks to the partnership with SVOP, we have gained a reliable manufacturing partner with the expertise and resources required to start production in the best possible way. Material procurement for production start is in full swing parallel with the work for European type approval. There are still steps left in the type approval process, but we expect all tests to be completed by April. Start of production will begin in parallel during March."

David Wahlgren, CEO of SVOP, says: "We at SVOP are proud to be part of this exciting project and look forward to showing the world what we can do together with Clean Motion. EVIG is truly a vehicle for the future."

For more information, please contact:
Göran Folkesson VD                         
Clean Motion AB                        
Phone: +46 735 320 273                         
Email: goran.folkesson@cleanmotion.se

About SVOP AB
SVOP AB is one of Sweden's largest companies in custom building for Sweden's emergency authorities. SVOP AB builds and equips vehicles for the Police, Fire Department, Customs, Healthcare and Security companies.

About Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se


Latest Stories

  • Jaguar Land Rover owner is holding Britain to ransom

    What a week for Britain’s struggling electric car industry.

  • Heat pumps twice as expensive as gas boilers to maintain

    They are touted as the silver bullet that will wean Britain’s homes off gas, amid an energy crisis that has caused household energy bills to spiral.

  • Why Lebanon Is Having a Surprising Solar Power Boom

    TIME reports from Beirut on the tens of thousands of Lebanese who have embraced solar energy.

  • Clean energy record: More than 40% of US electricity now comes from carbon-free sources

    Power from zero-carbon sources made up 41% of the US electricity mix in 2022, the Sustainable Energy in America 2023 Factbook published Wednesday said

  • Installing solar power a viable option

    With steep energy cost increases and an increased awareness of the affects of climate change, homeowners around the world are looking for alternatives to power their homes more efficiently. In Peace River’s back yard is a company that offers the opportunity to explore solar power and becoming a part of a cooperative that promises to help extend the solar generation opportunities in the entire region. Peace Energy a Renewable Energy Cooperative (PEC) executive director Donald Pettit says although

  • Elon Musk's new Master Plan for Tesla should've introduced cheap EVs. Instead, we got a whole lot of nothing.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the next phase of his Master Plan in Texas, but a widely anticipated reveal of a cheap Tesla remained elusive.

  • Orkney subsea power link to mainland gets go-ahead

    Energy from the islands' wind farms will be exported to the National Grid on the mainland.

  • ‘Britain’s transition to net zero is destined to make us all poorer’

    Save money while also helping to protect the world from climate change and defeat Vladimir Putin’s wickedness – what’s not to like about the green transition? Well, quite a lot it turns out.

  • Green Hydrogen Will Play A Critical Role In A Net-Zero Future

    Green hydrogen is one of the most promising fuel sources out there, and it is set to play a key role in a net-zero future

  • In Norway, green energy plans meet resistance

    STORY: This is Herøya -- home to Norway's biggest onshore industrial site. It's planning to ditch natural gas -- and go fully electric with power from the grid.But that might just be the beginning.Norway wants to electrify everything – from industry to transportation...Why has that become a controversy?Norway has - until now - been a major power exporter.But it's expected to have a power deficit from 2027 – partly due to its plans to electrify big polluting sites, like Herøya.And that's going to translate into higher power costs for people who live here:higher demand will put higher pressure on limited supply.That's a major point of concern for Norwegian voters – who are already paying more due to the European energy crisis.Building new infrastructure to power that new demand can be problematic too, according to the industrial area's director.(Sverre Gotaas, Heroeya Industrial Area Director)"What we actually need is more power lines and, you know, power lines are always troublesome because people tend not to like to have them in the backyard, and so it's the same in this area. So we have to convince the locals that we need these power lines and we need about five times more power than we have today. That's quite enormous."The issue illustrates a conflict at the heart of environmentalism:the desire to electrify everything... versus the desire to protect nature from the negative impact of new infrastructure.Onshore wind farms in particular have faced opposition across the country.Indigenous and environmental campaigners – including Greta Thunberg – recently protested against 151 new turbines built on land used by Sami reindeer herders.Meanwhile, options to expand green hydropower are limited – and plans to build offshore wind farms have stirred controversy about exporting power.Insiders say right now, there's insufficient electricity supply and grid capacity to power full-scale electrification.And some industry experts say that companies could start to look to other countries with cheaper electricity. But the government says it is committed to stopping Norway from becoming a net power importer...It's also ready to limit supply to other countries if needed.For now - it's launching its first-ever offshore wind licensing round this year - and is making changes to build onshore wind turbines faster.

  • Petrobras To Gear Up For "Unavoidable" Energy Transition

    Petrobras' CEO Jean Paul Prates declared on Thursday that Brazil's state-run oil company must be ready for what he referred to as the "unavoidable" energy transition

  • Leonardo signs deal to help monitor Italian bridges and viaducts

    Italy's defence and aerospace company Leonardo said on Thursday it signed a deal to provide technology that will monitor the state of the country's road infrastructure in more than 7,100 municipalities. The condition of Italy's roads, tunnels and bridges has been a concern since the 2018 collapse of a highway bridge in the north-western city of Genoa, which caused 43 deaths. In a statement, Leonardo said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) and Rete Mille Infrastrutture, a consortium of businesses and research centres.

  • Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles

    Fuel-cell electric vehicles, which are powered by hydrogen, have been around for a long time, but as the hydrogen market develops there is now a real possibility they could go mainstream.

  • From Panamanian Seapods to Santa Monica Bungalows: 9 Luxe Homes for Sale Designed for Eco-Conscious Living

    From Mexico and California to Colorado and beyond, these homes will reduce your impact on the environment.

  • U.S. directs $315 million to boost clean energy access in rural, tribal communities

    Rural communities and tribal nations lacking access to reliable energy will begin receiving more than $300 million to develop clean and affordable energy sources, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday. A bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 earmarked $300 million for remote communities of fewer than 10,000 residents plus $15 million for a prize competition to help them build capacity for new energy systems. The announcement means communities can now apply for federal cost-share funding from $5 million to $10 million for single-site demonstration projects and for up to $100 million for multi-community projects to increase energy affordability and build climate resilience.

  • How Russian war machine sparked a clean energy drive in the West

    A western boycott of Russian oil and gas in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine is spurring a new drive to speed the adoption of green energy sources.

  • Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds

    The energy regulator said a flexible energy system where electric vehicles can supply power back into the grid could bring huge benefits.

  • UPDATE 2-Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyes more investment, government says

    Tesla Inc. will create up to 6,000 jobs at its first Mexican factory and is considering producing batteries in the center of the country as the electric vehicle maker eyes further investment, senior Mexican officials said on Wednesday. Mexico said on Tuesday Tesla had chosen the northern state of Nuevo Leon for a new factory worth more than $5 billion, which would be the biggest in a string of recent EV investments in Latin America's second largest economy.

  • Eco-friendly ‘Clean Energy’ mode on iPhone causes fear over slow charging

    The mode was introduced as part of iOS 16.1, and is designed to make the iPhone select clean energy when available based on data from the electricity grid.

  • Teacher placed on leave after parents criticise size-Z prosthetic breasts

    A Canadian teacher has reportedly been placed on leave after months of criticism from parents about her size-Z prosthetic breasts.