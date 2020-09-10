SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 30% Share Price Gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) share price is 30% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 12% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

SVMK wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year SVMK saw its revenue grow by 24%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 30% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

A Different Perspective

SVMK shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 30% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 10% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SVMK better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SVMK that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

