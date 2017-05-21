Svitolina wins in Rome after Halep falters in final set

Tennis - WTA - Rome Open - Women's Singles Final - Elina Svitolina of Ukraine v Simona Halep of Romania - Rome, Italy- 21/5/17- Svitolina kisses the trophy after her victory. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Elina Svitolina won the women's singles at the Italian Open final to claim her fourth title of the season on Sunday after her opponent Simona Halep sunk without trace in the final set.

Svitolina's 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory meant she added the Rome crown to the ones she took in Taipei, Dubai and Istanbul.

Halep, who won in Madrid last week, took the first set and, although she rolled her right ankle at one point, the Romanian appeared to be coasting towards a win when she broke in the opening game of the second.

But Svitolina forced her way back into the match, as she hit back to take a 3-1 lead and held off several fightbacks from Halep to level the match in the 12th game.

Svitolina raced to a 5-0 lead in the final set before completing a Tour-leading 31st match win this year.

