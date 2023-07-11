Svitolina outwits Swiatek to set up Vondrousova semi-final showdown at Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina ruthlessly exploited the grass court doubts of top seed Iga Swiatek to move into the semi-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday with a gutsy, astute display of tennis.

Svitolina, who was invited to compete in the main draw by the organisers, won 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 on Centre Court.

She will meet the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova who upset the form book to oust the fourth seed Jessica Pegula in three sets.

On the day of the underdogs, Svitolina's feat was the most impressive. But as well as her own skills, the 28-year-old Ukrainian had a munificent opponent to thank.

Swiatek served for the opening set at 5-4 but fluffed her lines and they were level at 5-5.

Reprieved, Svitolina held for 6-5 to increase the pressure on the 22-year-old Pole who coughed up two set points.

Svitolina clinched the opener when Swiatek botched a backhand volley. The alpha had slipped into gruesomely losing 16 of the last 18 points.

Comeback

Swiatek showed her resilience during her fourth round match against Bencic when she saved two match points.

Surge



