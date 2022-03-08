Svitlana Bevza: "Within a week, my life has changed... It's totally terrifying"

Richard Pendlebury
·4 min read
Last month, the acclaimed Ukrainian designer Svitlana Bevza showed her most recent collection, for autumn/winter 2022, during New York Fashion Week. Known for her minimalist aesthetic, her brand has celebrity fans such as Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, and she designed the 2019 wedding jumpsuit of Bazaar’s former cover star, the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Yet today she is a refugee, sleeping in a spare room in the Czech Republic, having been forced this week to join the exodus of mothers and children from her home country, fleeing the Russian onslaught. Speaking exclusively to Bazaar UK, she also shared heart-breaking images of herself on the road with her son Marc, aged seven, and her daughter Ann, three.

"This is insane," she says. "Within a week, my life has changed, totally. Before, I had a good place to live, a nice house, my kids had a nanny and were in good schools. Now I am alone here in an unfamiliar country with nothing, no money, and I have to start afresh. My husband, Volodymyr, used to be the Minister for Transport in Ukraine. He stayed in Kyiv. Now, he gets up in the morning, picks up his gun and goes to work as a volunteer for the territorial defence units [the national citizens’ militia].

"On the first day of the invasion, we woke up to the sounds of explosions. Totally terrifying. We grabbed our documents and filled our suitcases. My kids slept under the stairs, the safest part of the house. But we did not realise it would come to this. Putin is totally insane. He is sounding like Stalin - Ukrainian culture will be suppressed. His ego says he must erase Ukraine. Only, this war is taking place in the 21st century and we, you, will all see it, live. I was three days on the road with my kids. Finally, we have found some kind of destination. It is a safe place. And that is enough for me now."

Bevza is grateful for tributes from the fashion industry, such as the Balenciaga show on Sunday, which showed models as refugees, trudging through a snowy landscape, and offered every guest a T-shirt in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. "I saw the Balenciaga show. Demna [Gvasalia, the designer] is a refugee from Georgia. I know his brother. I know they both ‘get it’. He was at the very start of the fashion community’s understanding of Ukraine.

"The industry has always, in an aesthetic way, had a very strong voice about what is going on in the world. People pay attention. And Balenciaga is not the only fashion house to highlight this crisis. LVMH has also made donations."

But what will happen to her own fashion house? "The war has cancelled all my plans. I am devastated, still in shock. I am trying just to calm down. I am safe and with my kids, but I cannot just sit here and wait. I have to take care of my family, but the next stage for me is to find ways to restructure my business.

"My spring/summer 2022 collection is still sitting in warehouses in the Ukraine. 95% percent of my business is abroad; Selfridges and Harvey Nichols and the American stores are patiently waiting for it. They say they will wait, and they are being very good to me. We will try to transfer our stock to Poland. But what to do next season? There are still so many questions. The fashion industry is very supportive of Ukraine but in the end it is a business, and buyers will not wait forever. If there are long delays, eventually they will have to replace our label with another.

"As part of my latest collection, I did necklaces and clutches that looked like boats. I was referencing the environment, and addressing overproduction in the fashion industry. I never thought it would come to be quoted in another context. Yet here we are. Europe is in the same boat now.

"But the Rubicon has been crossed and I am amazed by the solidarity of my people. We are so motivated. Zelensky has had his critics but now every Ukrainian listens to our President. Thank God he is here, now.

"It is wonderful you are talking to me now. I need your help. My country needs your help and attention. Ukraine needs help. But you must know that we are all in this together now. Don’t forget us."

In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

