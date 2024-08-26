Sven-Goran Eriksson: Tributes pour in for former England boss as Wembley honour planned

England will pay tribute to the life of Sven-Goran Eriksson at Wembley next month after the death of the former manager.

On Monday, the Swede passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham hailed Eriksson for guiding England to a memorable 5-1 World Cup qualification victory over Germany in 2001, with a further tribute planned when the Three Lions play Finland in the Nations League on September 10.

He said: “This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance.

“Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.

“On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today. He will be much missed, and we will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month.”

Eriksson won trophies around Europe with the likes of Lazio, Benfica and Goteborg before becoming England boss in 2001. In three visits to major tournaments in five years, his side were knocked out at the quarter-final stage on each occasion.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis in January of this year, he made emotional appearances at boyhood club Liverpool, Lazio and other former teams.

Prince William, the FA president, led the tributes to Eriksson’s life and career.

He wrote: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game.”

Former club Manchester City posted: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven.”

Benfica, a club which the Swede coached during two spells to great success, commented: “It is with deep regret that Benfica mourns the death of Sven-Göran Eriksson, aged 76. Rest in peace, coach.”

Roma wrote: “Roma mourn the loss of Sven-Goran Eriksson. He led the Giallorossi from 1984 to 1987, winning an Italian Cup. Our thoughts go out to his family in this moment of grief.”

Liverpool stated: “Rest in peace, Sven-Göran Eriksson. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sven’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

A UEFA statement read: “On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven Göran Eriksson. A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Göteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999. Rest in peace, Sven.”